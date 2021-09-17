See ‘The Star’ Tower Planned For Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





The developers filed an application Thursday with the city of Los Angeles to build a $ 500 million curvilinear high-rise and creative office campus on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood called The star. The 500,000 square foot project is proposed on a cluster of parcels just east of the intersection of Sunset and Gower streets. The lots currently house a series of office buildings and a parking lot, and the developers say the new project would become Hollywood’s largest new office building. Given that Hollywood is the birthplace of the entertainment industry, The Star’s prime location on Sunset Boulevard and its unique design provides an unprecedented opportunity for a large corporation to make a bold statement and proudly plant its flag in the legitimate home of entertainment in LA, ” said Edgar Khalatian, who represents developer, The Star LLC. The developers bought the property in 2017 and hired MAD Architects to design the building. They want the building to be a Hollywood skyline icon and destination for visitors, with lush landscaping, heavenly gardens, and a funicular to take visitors to the terranium-shaped rooftop dome, which will also include a restaurant and event space with 360 degree views of the LA skyline. The star is both a testimony and an addition to the city’s iconic architecture. Inspired by the curvilinear shapes of the Griffith Observatory, the Capitol Records Building, the Hollywood Bowl and the Cinerama Dome, it asserts a new typology for the office of the future, ” said Ma Yansong of MAD Architects. Hollywood has long been a signature center for culture and creativity. The Star will be another iconic Hollywood landmark and will continue to inspire audiences and creativity. ”

This rendering shows “The Star” office building in Hollywood. Credit: MAD Architects MAD Architects was founded in 2004 and is best known in Los Angeles for designing the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art under construction at Exposition Park. Internationally, the firm has designed the Harbin Opera House in China and the Absolute Towers in Canada. Project Star was designed to meet the needs of a post-COVID environment, with the physical, emotional and mental needs of employees being prioritized through flexible floor plans, access to nature, and multiple gathering places. The developers say it will encourage a new work and life environment with an emphasis on balance and collaboration. The goal of the design is to promote a healthier office environment, ”Khalatian said. “In this office of the future, these life-enhancing forces are not limited conveniences; they are an integral part of the job. ”

