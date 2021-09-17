Eva Longoria is creating new molds in Hollywood for Latin voices. (Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Eva Longoria’s star power should never be underestimated. Proud of Mexican-American descent from Corpus Christi, Texas, the multi-hyphenated powerhouse has captured the hearts of viewers since its starring role on ABC. Desperate housewives.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Longoria is all smiles as she talks about how her Mexican heritage, especially the Tejana culture, inspires her take on life, from daily activities to how she runs her businesses, which include several restaurants and a production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. .

Being Mexican is who I am, says Longoria. For me it shows in everything I do everyday, from the way I comb my hair, to putting on my lip liner, putting on my hoops, what I cook for breakfast, how I do. have my caf con leche, how I drive. It permeates all aspects of my life. (Longoria prefers to make her Cuban caf con leche using a cafeteria, in case you’re wondering.)

A strong activist for gender equality, she has also used her platform to highlight issues affecting Latin American communities, focusing specifically on advocating for greater Latin American visibility on screen and Offscreen, what she explains is essential to preserving the well-being of Hispanic communities.

The problem is when you don’t have a person of color in your community, if your neighbors are not Latinos, the only reference you have to us is the news. And that doesn’t do a very good job of describing who we are, says Longoria. And so, representation on television, in movies, in music, in art, it’s important because it educates the community about who we are.

His concern is justified. According to UCLA 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report, Latinos made up just 5.7% of all movie roles in 2020, up slightly from 2019, when it was 4.6%. While the hike is promising, she says it’s not enough.

She also emphasizes the importance of having Latinos behind the camera and in other positions of power. “That’s why I became a producer and that’s why I became a director. It was to make sure our stories were told because it’s important,” she says. “It educates people about who we are. . It educates our community about who we are, and that’s even more important. If I’m a Latino looking, literally, at the erasure of my culture, then I think, Oh OK, I’m unworthy. My stories do not matter. And it is much more dangerous. We have to make sure that we share our own community, our value and that we celebrate it.

Despite her strong will to be successful in business, Longoria admits that she suffered from impostor syndrome when she first started running television. I was terrified on set, she explains. I remember driving to the plateau with knots in my stomach, I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know why I said yes.

Longorias’ first film, Hot Flamin, about the unlikely Latino creator behind the popular flavor Cheetos, is currently in post-production, adding to his 17 director credits, by IMDb, so she clearly understood. I learned I was more than prepared, ”she says. “I learned that I had all the tools I needed. I was enough.

Still, she warns other young Latino artists to be aware of the challenges the Hollywood industry could throw at them.

Go in [the business] Knowing that there are systemic barriers, she advises young Latinos. There is a systemic culture that is taught not to let you in. Just know that you have to work twice as hard.

Or, more simply: I did a good job and this is my advice: fuck your ass.

Longorias’ latest venture is one that has rarely been chartered by Latin celebrities: the tequila industry. This month, the actress and entrepreneur announced the launch of House of the Sun, a brand of tequila owned and operated by a Latina inspired by the legend of the Aztec goddess of agave, Mayahuel.

The star admits she had little knowledge of the tequila-making process before embarking on the business. But it ended up being a good thing.

I didn’t know he had aged and I didn’t know the tradition and the craftsmanship behind it. I didn’t know there could be hints of vanilla, ”she admits. “I was like, ‘Isn’t that just that thing you take pictures of in South Padre Island?

Learning the process was an eye-opener for the star, who was pretty studious from the start when she started building the seeds for the brand. After all, the celebrity tequila market today is predominantly dominated by white males, which makes its launch particularly significant.

People like Nick jonas, George Clooney, Dwane The Rock Johnson, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Kendall Jenner and others used their fame as a draw that Longoria was keenly aware of.

Eva Longoria’s new tequila brand is a reflection of the star’s love for her Mexican roots. (Photo: Brian Bowen Smith

“I’ve been approached by a lot of brands to be the face, but every time I’ve been approached by a brand of tequila I felt like they wanted to be a celebrity,” she explains. . “La Casa Del Sol was the first time it was run by women and Tequila cheeky. They were all about tequila, crafts and traditions. ”

With tequila, it must be rooted in Mexican heritage. It has to be, ”she adds, I read so much once I got involved in Casa Del Sol about soil and the overproduction of agave plants, and how tequila is so in demand that people cut them earlier than they do, and it takes about seven years for an agave to mature.

She ensures that the brand gives back to the communities of Altos de Jalisco, the region where Casa Del Sol is produced, by developing programs that level the playing field for women who have historically had limited access to services and resources. to improve both their and professional development.

I like to give back, she explains. It is important to develop community initiatives for the people of Jalisco and the people who give us this high quality tequila. For me, it’s about ensuring workers a decent wage and taking care of the agave not only to ensure the quality of our bottles, but to make sure the growing technique is natural.