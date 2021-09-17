Hollywood musical star Jane Powell dies at 92





Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, opera-voiced star of the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding “, passed away. She was 92 years old. Powell died Thursday at her home in Wilton, Connecticut, said longtime friend Susan Grander. Granger said Powell died of natural causes. Powell has performed most of his life, starting around age 5 as a radio singing prodigy in Portland, Oregon. She made her first film at age 16 and went from teenage roles to co-starring in lavish musical productions, There was a Hollywood staple of the 20th century. Her 1950 casting in “Royal Wedding” came by default. June Allyson was first announced as an Astaires co-star, but pulled out when she got pregnant. Judy Garland was chosen but was withdrawn due to personal issues. Jane Powell was next. “They must have given it to me,” she joked at the time. “Everyone is pregnant.” Also among the future stars of MGM: Lana Turner, Esther Williams, Cyd Charisse and Jean Hagen. Powell had just turned 21 when she got the part; Astaire was 50 years old. She was nervous because she was inexperienced in dancing, but found him “very patient and understanding. We got along well from the start.” The studio didn’t think it was going to do anything, “she recalls in 2000.” MGM thought ‘Brigadoon’ was going to be the big money maker that year. It didn’t happen like that. City Music Hall, which has always been such a hit. The famous New York venue was then a movie theater. The audience was overwhelmed by the vigorous singing of Keel and Powell and especially by the gymnastic choreography of Michael Kidd. “Seven Brides” achieved classic status and spawned a Broadway television series and musical. “Blonde and petite and pretty, Jane Powell had the right amount of guts and courage to play the woman who could tame seven lumberjacks,” John Kobal wrote in his book “Gotta Sing Gotta Dance: A Pictorial History of Film Musicals”.

