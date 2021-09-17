Mount Clemens hosts outdoor events for a final taste of the warm weather – Macomb Daily





Looking to have fun outdoors while enjoying the last two weeks of September? Mount Clemens town center is there for you. From the city’s very first Uptown Mount Clemens fall arts and crafts show to a last-minute Uptown Friday Night concert, city boosters have created cool lineup to bask in those fading warm days. The Downtown Development Authority hosted the Fall Art & Craft Show on Saturday and Sunday to provide people with an outdoor event with shows, various arts and crafts, and food trucks. Many local businesses are planning to open with various promotions. “When I heard that Sterlingfest had been canceled again this year and schools weren’t hosting craft shows, I realized it had been difficult for local artists and artisans,” Michelle said. Weiss, DDA Marketing Director. “I thought how difficult it can be? Let’s give it a whirl. It will give people a place to go and watch, and Ardis Music composed the music for us to see. “ Among the vendors’ stands there will be Dobre Foods with homemade pierogi and Polish specialties; Ruby’s Barkery offers baked dog treats; Jameson Galleries will bring an assortment of pearl jewelry; and Divine Steel Arts with custom silhouettes and garden decor. Artists include Elizabeth Burns, Olivia Van Goor Jazz Trio, Kevin Tarnas and more The Fall Art & Craft Lounge will be located along Macomb Place, between North Walnut and Pine Street. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There is no cost to attend. On Sunday, Pop’s Poppin Car Show will be the last auto show of the season, starting at noon in the parking lot next to the Anton Art Center and sponsored by Pop’s Sweet An Treats. There will be a $ 10 entry fee for classic cars, a DJ, food trucks, vendors and more. The 30th annual ArtParty is scheduled for September 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. in an outdoor party tent adjacent to the Anton Art Center, 125 Macomb Place. The event includes A Taste of Macomb with food offerings from a variety of restaurants, shows and a silent auction benefiting the Art Center. Tickets cost $ 75 and can be purchased online at theartcenter.org/artparty or by calling 586-469-8666. Macomb County Meet Me on the Trail will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shadyside Park, 155 Shadyside Drive. It will offer arts and recreation activities as well as a SportPort leisure equipment loan program to provide a game of kickball and other activities. The final Uptown Friday Night concerts will feature Kathleen Murray and her band at 7 p.m. on September 24 at the Fountain Stage on Macomb Place. There is no cost to attend. For more information on any of these events, call 586-469-4168.

