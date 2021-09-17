Blogger park: mixing Bollywood and animation





The success of exciting movie-inspired IPs like Golmaal Jr. and Fukrey Boyzzz has proven that Bollywood and animation go perfectly. By Abhishek Dutta It is common to make an entry with the question,Swagatnahikarogehamara?or calm your nerves with a quick,Allizzwell.These dialogues are anchored in our minds, whatever the age of the films. With time, the fascination with all things Bollywood has transcended the big screen and is creatively repackaged for television, especially for young fans. We are witnessing numerous collaborations between children’s content platforms and film production houses. Bollywood-inspired shows offer memorable celebrity-inspired characters with potentially limitless and never-before-seen storylines. This offers relevant local content for fans and promising prospects for advertisers. Children today are exposed to a multitude of content, online and offline. So a fan-focused strategy works best to grab and hold their attention. In the context of our country, this translates into characters inspired by India and local stories that evoke familiarity. With local content as an anchor, there are now well-defined genres such as burlesque, slice of life, action-adventure, magic / fantasy, and silent comedies, among others. In the quest to identify genres that appeal to younger fans, Bollywood has uncovered a treasure trove of inherently local and relatable stories, waiting to be exploited by the animation industry. Bollywood and the big money The success of exciting IPs inspired by cinema likeGolmaal Jr.andFukrey boyzzzhave proven that Bollywood and animation go hand in hand. Creating multiple stories and shorter episodes using the characters, their worlds, and the nuances of a two-and-a-half-hour film is not without its challenges, including making the content child-friendly, but the process is well worth it. . The enthusiasm around Bollywood-inspired programming is not confined only to the country’s young viewers, but also extends to the advertising and marketing landscape. The mass appeal of a Bollywood-inspired animated show can turn into several lucrative advertising vehicles. Tentpole shows can guarantee opportunities for brand integration, licensing partnerships and the production of branded content. It’s no wonder then that Bollywood-inspired content is now launching on all major children’s TV channels with a simultaneous increase in advertiser interest. Otherwise, why does it work? TV content thrives in the conventional living room setting, where the whole family consumes content together. Considering that 98% of India still has households with only one television, co-viewing is a defining feature of the television industry. The trend of co-viewing children’s content means intergenerational promotion for marketers, who can showcase their brands to younger and older family members, increasing advertising potential. The road ahead What has also helped this evolution of children’s content is the concurrent development of the animation industry. Indian animators are a wealth of talent, and it is thanks to their skills that the transition from characters from the big screen to the animated world is possible. Animation has become more sophisticated; the plots have become more relevant and the characters they were initially iconic with. Add to that a catchy title song created with the musical pillars of Bollywoods, and there’s a recipe for success with just the right amount of film.tadkato satisfy the palates of our young viewers. The future will not be short of blockbuster animated content derived from popular Bollywood films. As this genre continues to evolve, we can also expect the most admired movie franchises from across the country to be turned into animations that retain the spirit of the original characters while telling new stories with new narratives. . It’s just a matter of time! The author is responsible for the South Asia Network, Cartoon Network and Pogo follow us onTwitter,Instagram,LinkedIn,Facebook Get Live Stock prices of ESB, Yes, American market and last net asset value, portfolio of Mutual fund, Discover the latest IPO News, The best performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income tax calculator, know the markets Best winners, Top losers & Best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest brand news and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldnewsera.com/news/finance/bloggers-park-mixing-bollywood-with-animation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos