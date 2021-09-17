Gabrielle Union on writing her new book, Surrogacy Journey – The Hollywood Reporter





Gabrielle Union talks about her IVF journey after multiple miscarriages. In Wednesday’s episode of The daily show, Union spoke to host Trevor Noah about writing his new essay collection Do you have something stronger? and its “brutal chapters”. The actress and author said she wrote the book after watching the world “suffer in silos” during the pandemic. She explained that she wanted to tell her story, “because with radical transparency you build community.” “With this book and these more difficult chapters, which [are] some of the most brutal chapters of my life, in fact I felt a responsibility to share, ”she told Noah. After the late-night host noted that some chapters detail the journey of IVF and the pain of suffering multiple miscarriages, Union admitted that she felt “liberated” by sharing her story: “When you have complicated, messy, un-bite-worthy feelings about something as important as entering motherhood and the journey to motherhood… I felt like a loser.” She continued to share how the experience affected her and her marriage to Dwayne Wade: “I felt like a failure. I felt like my body had abandoned me. I had failed me and I had failed Dwyane [Wade], and he deserved something other than me. When you are not physically giving birth to your child and you have those nine months to bond with your baby, it is as if Dwyane and I are in the same boat as Kaav. Union and her husband Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James through a surrogate mother in 2018. Union said the couple “had to work to bond because she was created outside of the two of us.” She added that she was also worried about how her daughter would view her. “I was so scared that she might not love me as much because I didn’t give birth to her. Maybe she won’t respect me as much because I didn’t. Maybe he can never love me completely, completely, because I couldn’t and never will. She called the thoughts “brutal” and “heartbreaking” . She admitted to feeling “flawed” seeing other stories about the IVF treatment. “When I read in People magazine about someone who had a baby through a gestational carrier, like we did, it was basically like, ‘I couldn’t. I found an angel on earth, and now our angel is on earth. ‘ And there is nothing in between. Writing You got something stronger allowed him to “release” his pain. “With that, I know I’m not alone,” she said. Watch the interview below.

