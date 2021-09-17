Best and worst so far of the not-so-festive Toronto International Film FestivalExBulletin

The Toronto International Film Fest is typically beset by over a thousand types of industries from around the world. But this year, the partially online festival has been dark and deserted.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Almost 200 films in 10 days – we’re talking about the Toronto International Film Festival. This festival is often a springboard for Oscar contenders and the breathless buzz of awards season. This year, some of the hottest movies include an adaptation of the best-selling sci-fi novel of all time. It’s “Dune”.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “DUNE”)

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET: (Like Paul Atreides) My father rules an entire planet.

CHARLOTTE RAMPLING: (Like Gaius Helen Mohiam) He’s losing.

CHALAMET: (like Paul Atréides) He’s getting richer.

RAMPLING: (Like Gaius Helen Mohiam) He’s going to lose that one too.

KELLY: Also, Jessica Chastain starring in a televangelist story, “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”.

(FROM THE FILM, “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Tammy Faye. What did you do ?

JESSICA CHASTAIN: (as Tammy Faye Bakker) Hello, mom. This is Jim Bakker, my husband.

KELLY: And a musical about a high school misunderstanding that got out of hand, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

(EXCERPT FROM THE MOVIE, “DEAR EVAN HANSEN”)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing) Even when darkness descends on …

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) Connor’s mom and stepfather are here to see you.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing) … When you need a friend to carry you …

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Connor wanted you to have this.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing) … When you’re broken on the floor.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Dear Evan Hansen, he wrote it to you.

BEN PLATT: (as Evan Hansen) His last words. Connor committed suicide.

KELLY: Well, Bilal Qureshi, NPR contributor, and our film critic Bob Mondello have gotten into the films at this festival. Hi, you two.

BOB MONDELLO: Hi.

BILAL QURESHI, BYLINE: Hi.

KELLY: So this is, alas, the second pandemic Toronto Festival, and I guess it was both virtual and in person. So you’ve had very different festivals. Bob, where were you looking?

MONDELLO: Well, I was at home in my living room. Bilal arrived in Toronto. I am madly jealous. Although he sent photos earlier today, it looks like we somehow had the same festival because there was no one there.

KELLY: Oh. Bilal?

QURESHI: Yes, it was a most secluded and desolate experience in Toronto cinemas, which are usually crowded. Yes. No, I was at the movies. And to be honest with you, it really echoed that existential angst about cinema in general, you know, with so much available to stream at home. To air or not to air was also a question for critics, and many chose not to come. But they still had, you know, major movies that weren’t available virtually because the studios and the directors chose to do so. So lots of tests, lots of vaccination records posted and no worries about finding a place.

KELLY: Yeah.

MONDELLO: It’s so weird. You know, I am – half the experience of being up there is standing in line, and it looks like there wasn’t.

KELLY: Little silver lining then. You didn’t have to worry about finding a spot. OK. Let’s come to the real movies. What did you each see that you liked? Bilal.

QURESHI: Well, the big movie in Toronto this year was the IMAX premiere of “Dune,” and it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. And then this adaptation by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve is one of those films that the entire industry watches. How it works ? Do people go out to theaters to see it? It was phenomenal. It was also phenomenal in a huge IMAX theater. There are other literary adaptations that I really liked. One was a movie called “The Forgiven” starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain and “Mothering Sunday” another kind of period film about memory and love that was really beautiful. So all of these movies, from books to movies for the big screen.

MONDELLO: I had a really good festival watching movies that I hadn’t even heard of. “I’m Your Man,” which is a German romantic comedy about an archaeologist who has been asked to test an android who is supposed to be his ideal man. It’s going to be redone in English in a nanosecond. I also saw a “Mad Woman’s Ball”, which is Mélanie Laurent’s film about a woman labeled hysterical and placed in French asylums in the 1800s because she had the temerity to express opinions to men.

KELLY: God forbid.

MONDELLO: Also – exactly. And then I also saw “Encounter”, which is a sci-fi thriller starring Riz Ahmed – which is my new pick for the next James Bond – as a father so desperate to protect his children that he kidnaps them.

KELLY: Something you hated? Top thing that disappointed you? Bob.

MONDELLO: Well, “Dear Evan Hansen,” we played in the intro, which has original Broadway star Ben Platt. It’s fantastic, just like the 90-minute movie. Unfortunately, it lasts 137 minutes.

KELLY: (Laughs) OK, so before I let you go, ultimately – a hybrid festival, you know, some in person, some virtual – well done or well done? What did you think?

QURESHI: I mean, thumbs up the middle, I guess. I guess the point is, it sounds like this angst question of, like, will things be in theaters? Are they better at the movies? Are they just better at home? You know, of course, in a movie like “Dune” the answer can be a little clearer. But I definitely felt for the little movies. It seems like the immersion you get in movie theaters is really – there’s no comparison to that when you’re sort of easily distracted by your phone, at least to me. So I think, you know, hopefully we can get back to the movies, but at a strange time.

MONDELLO: I miss cinemas so much. I want it to be a film festival. And I want the experience of going back to the theater with the audience. I really miss it.

KELLY: Amen. NPR film critic Bob Mondello and contributor Bilal Qureshi tell us about the Toronto International Film Festival. Thanks to you two.

QURESHI: Thank you.

MONDELLO: Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.