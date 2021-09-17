Oktoberfest, Taste of Vail, Automotive Classic and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 09/17/21

Vail Village will host Oktoberfest celebrations all weekend long.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

Oktoberfest in the village of Vail

You should be pretty good at it by now since we’ve already had two Oktoberfest celebrations all over the valley. Labor Day weekend was the annual event in Beaver Creek and this past weekend the oom-pah music and revelry moved to Lionshead. This weekend, its Vail Villages are hosting the party.

The schedule is pretty much the same as last weekend, with the barrels running at noon from Friday to Sunday. During the day you’ll find traditional Bavarian music, then get ready to rock with the Altitones on Friday night and The Evolution on Saturday night. Last Saturday I was lucky enough to see Rewind take the stage and it was great fun seeing all the traditional clothes like lederhosen and dirndls. But, don’t worry if you don’t have these items, Oktoberfest is for everyone.

In addition to the music, immerse yourself in the experience by entering the barrel bowling alley, beer hoist, costume contest or bratwurst contest. These events happen during group breaks and are great fun to watch if you’re not quite ready to hold that stein for as long as you can.

Will there be genuine German beer? Yes! Spaten is the beer of choice for Vail Oktoberfest to help wash down all the pretzels, spaetzle and kids.

Younger people can have fun too. Every day there will be a Kinder Zone with manual and fun activities for children to do on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit oktoberfestvail.com.

Taste of Vail returns this weekend with an abbreviated offer for foodies and wine lovers.

Zach Mahone / The Taste of Vail

The taste of Vail

The Taste of Vail is back with a shorter offer for foodies and wine lovers. Usually held in the spring, the festival has decided to push the date back to September and keeps some of the traditional elements alive, such as the Lamb Cookoff on Thursday.

On Friday, attendees are encouraged to start the day off right with Yoga in the Park at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Bring a yoga mat if you have one or they will have a few mats available. Also wear your diapers. It is cold in the morning until the sun rises a little higher in the sky. Buy your tickets online and the proceeds will go to Better Ford Alpine Gardens. Take advantage of La Croix sparkling water to hydrate yourself before the next event with Champagne.

From 10:30 am to 11:45 am, not only will you taste Champagne, but you will also taste caviar and not just any, it is Sturia Caviar, the first French producer of caviar. This will take place in the Grand View Room in Lionshead.

If you want to skip French caviar and champagne and opt for Oregon sparkling wine, attend the Willamette Valley Sparkling Wine Seminar in Matsuhisa from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm This region of the Oregon is known for its pinot. Blacks and Chardonnays and now wine producers are trying their hand at making the sparkling drink.

Need to burn calories after Lamb Cookoff or caviar tasting? Hike up Vail Mountain to Mid Vail via the Strawberry and Berry Picker Trails from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is approximately 3.2 miles and can be hiked at your own pace, just make sure to return to the starting point at the Express Elevator where a glass of wine will be waiting for you as well as a Grazing Fox snack box.

Want to learn how to make cocktails from the pros? Come to Root & Flower in Vail Village from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and be greeted with a glass of prosecco before learning how to make two different cocktails. Your homework will be to drink the drinks!

Instead of having a big big tasting event, the Taste of Vail decided to have the Taste of Vail Harvest Dinner on Friday night between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Taste of Vail wines will be paired with the freshest local and regional ingredients to create a four course meal. having dinner. Tables will be outside near Gondola One at Mountain Plaza. The weather is great, but they have a rain plan just in case. Be sure to dress for the dropping temperatures once the sun goes down.

For more information and to obtain tickets, visit tasteofvail.com.

The Beaver Creek Hike, Wine and Dine event returns Sunday.

Dominique Taylor / Hiking, wine and dinner

Hiking, wine and dinner

Speaking of wine, dining and hiking, how about Hike, Wine and Dine, a perk for Jacks Place, a cancer care home in Edwards adjacent to the Shaw Cancer Center, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season. .

The fundraiser, which has been going on for a dozen years, returns to Beaver Creek this Sunday. Arrive early to enjoy a light breakfast of burritos, coffee, and orange juice. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the base of the century-old Beaver Creeks lift and the hike begins at 10 a.m. This is a moderate five mile hike and kids and teens are allowed.

Leave the energy bar and trail mix at home, along the way there will be several places to stop and enjoy small gourmet bites at restaurants in the area.

Towards the end of the route, hikers will pass through a special section of aspen trees where approximately 40 yellow ribbons adorn the trees in honor of those affected by cancer. Plan to spend some time here and think. It’s just magical to see the forest transformed into a subtle memorial.

Jacks Place is a 12-room cancer care home for Shaw Cancer Center patients and their caregivers. The funds benefited the Jacks Place Endowment, purchased a state-of-the-art automated breast ultrasound at the Sonnenalp Breast Center, and helped create Slim for Survival, a program to help overweight and obese cancer survivors lose weight to improve their prognosis. and quality of life.

Visit walkwinedine.com to purchase tickets or donate.

Mountain Rats started out as an opportunity for runners to compete in tough trail races, and is now in its fifth year.

Courtesy photo

Eagle Mountain Rat Races

If you’ve been riding and racing all season, why not test your mettle in Mountain Rats Races this weekend. Trail races, mountain bike races and a family scavenger hunt round out the festival with live music and entertainment.

Running

55 km 35.7 miles with over 6,500 feet of vertical drop

24.2 mile marathon with more than 5,000 feet of vertical drop

Heavy Half 14.4 miles with 2,720 feet of climb

MTB races

Fire bird 50k

Test your endurance after a summer of training on this challenging course that takes you on the trails that surround Eagle.

Amazing race

This is a family-friendly event that brings teams across Eagle Ranch to complete challenges and solve puzzles.

For more information and to register, visit mountainrats.com

The Vail Automotive Classic takes place with cars on display on Sundays from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm at Lionshead Village.

Courtesy photo

Vail Automobile Classic

The Vail Automotive Classic takes place with cars on display on Sundays from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm at Lionshead Village. The Vail Automotive Classic once hosted the hugely popular Wheels and Wings event, but this year there are no planes, just cars ranging from WWII classics to contemporary supercars like Ferrari, Lamborgini, McLaren and more. Again. Many of these cars are local, but car owners also come to this event from all over Colorado and across the country.

For more information, visit vailautomotiveclassic.org.