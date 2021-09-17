Memorable ghosts of Bollywood

Madhumati

By: ASJAD NAZIR

FANTASTIC SPIRITS THAT HAVE HAZARDED AND ENTERTAINED HINDI CINEMA AUDIENCES THROUGHOUT THE DECADES

BOLLYWOOD might not be known for making scary movies, but it has had some memorable ghosts over the decades that have ranged from lovable spirits to damn spooky.

The new Bollywood film Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, continues this otherworldly trend and revolves around ghost hunters.

To mark the film, which recently had a Hotstar world premiere, Eye of the East selected 16 of the most memorable ghosts in Hindi commercial cinema, listed in chronological order.

Fireplaces – Dear (1949): The blockbuster hit caused a sensation when it was released and featured Bollywood’s first great ghost, Kamini. What made the spooky presence played by Madhubala so beautifully memorable was that she wasn’t really a ghost. A surprise ending reveals that a gardener’s daughter convinces a tormented man, who thinks he’s reincarnated, that she is his true ghostly love from a previous life. Her haunting take on Lata Mangeshkars’ star song Aayega Aanewala has become one of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema history.

Vinod / Balam – Ghungroo (1952): Scary comedies became popular in Bollywood, but the first blockbuster movie to make the ghost genre laugh was this cult classic with Om Prakash. He plays the nervous simple Vinod who is possessed by the intelligent ghost of his murdered identical twin Balam and unwittingly goes on a mission of revenge. This theme of a ghost possessing a living being would be copied several times over the following decades.

Madhumati Madhumati (1958): One of the greatest Bollywood films ever made won a record number of awards when released and showed that a ghost can make an incredible impact on audiences with just one scene. In order to scare Raja Ugra Narain into confessing that he killed Madhumati, Anand obtains a double to pretend to be her. With the villain believing her to be the ghost of the dead woman, he confesses, but it later appears that the lookalike was late and that he was indeed confronted by the real ghost of Madhumati, played by Vyjayanthimala. This would inspire the ending of the 2007 blockbuster movie. About Shanti.

Twin Sandhyas Woh Kaun Thi? (1964): The mystery thriller was a huge hit on release and is best known for the iconic love song Lag Jaa Gale. An heir of immense fortune feels like he’s losing his mind when he begins to be seduced by a sexy ghost (Sadhana), who looks exactly like his wife Sandhya. After a lot of twists and turns and haunting scenes, it finally appears that the woman he believed to be a ghost is his wife’s identical twin and that she was part of a devious ploy to manipulate her mind.

Chitrasen Neel Kamal (1968): Sita is haunted by a moving love song sung by a ghostly presence. It appears that the voice behind the song is that of a craftsman from a previous life, played by Raaj Kumar, who was buried alive for daring to fall in love with a princess, who looks exactly like Sita. She is haunted by the heartbroken spirit and must finally free it.

Munna Babu – Ghazab (1982): When a simple but adorable Munna Babu is murdered for his money, he returns in ghost form and seeks his identical and intelligent twin, Vijay, for revenge. They begin to bond and go on a mission to right a horrible wrong. Dharmendra plays the delightful dual role in the spooky action comedy.

Marco Chamatkar (1992): One of Shah Rukh Khan’s early films that is often forgotten but hugely entertaining is this fantasy comedy based on a Disney film. Ghost of Blackbeards (1968). He plays an unlucky young man who unexpectedly befriends the ghost of an underworld gangster named Marco (Naseeruddin Shah), who was murdered after trying to change his ways and seeks redemption. The two team up and try to right some wrongs.

hero Hi brother (1999): The fantasy action comedy sees Salman Khan play Hero, a man who is murdered and whose heart has been transplanted into the body of an injured policeman (Arbaaz Khan). Hero returns as a ghost for revenge but can only be seen by the man who now has his heart, and they team up to take down the bad guys. What complicates matters is that the living cop and the ghost are both in love with the same woman.

Manjeet / Swati – Bhoot (2003): One of the very few truly scary movies to come out of Bollywood had a creepy ghost taking possession of a living body. Urmila Matondkar plays Swati who moves into a new apartment with her husband. Things start to get scary and her body is inhabited by the spirit of a deceased woman named Manjeet, who previously resided on the same property. We’ll soon find out why Manjeet is using Swatis’ body to seek deadly revenge.

Prem – Paheli (2005): The remake of the little-known ghostly drama Duvidha (1973) was India’s official entry into the 2006 Oscars. Shah Rukh Khan plays the dual role of a merchant who neglects his wife and a ghost who then masquerades as him. that he’s gone on a very long journey. The ghost is all she ever wanted in a man, and they quickly fall in love, but things get complicated when the real husband returns years later.

Aditya Verma – Vaah! Ho Toh Aisi Life (2005): The fantasy comedy drama saw Shahid Kapoor portray a lovable uncle who dies trying to save someone and begs a benevolent deity in the afterlife to come back to earth, so he can right a wrong. The devoted family man is allowed to return as a ghost. Although the film did not perform well, the ghost bonded strongly with the young audience. Special mention also for the ghostly deity played by Sanjay Dutt who drives a cool car and wears designer clothes.

Shanti Priya About Shanti (2007): The ghostly presence may have been taken straight out of the 1958 classic Madhumati, but that hasn’t made it any less impactful to modern audiences. Famous movie star Om Kapoor wants to use Sandhya, an exact lookalike of late actress Shanti Priya, to scare a killer into confessing that he murdered her. The ghostly spirit of Shanti Priyas arrives instead, unknowingly, and takes deadly revenge. Deepika Padukone played the dynamic double of Sandhya and Shanti Priya in a movie that turned her into a superstar.

Kailash Nath Bhootnath (2008): The horror comedy based on Oscar Wilde’s short story The Phantom of Canterville was so popular that it spawned the 2014 sequel, Bhootnath Returns. Amitabh Bachchan plays the cranky ghost who befriends a young boy who moves into an old house. We learn how he became a ghost and the young boy sets out on a quest to finally help free his mind in the fun family drama.

Rosie – Talaash: The answer lies within (2012): A married policeman (Aamir Khan) haunted by the memory of his deceased son is in the middle of an investigation and befriends an escort named Rosie (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He gets her help in a deadly case, but neither he nor the public realize that she is actually the ghost of a murdered woman who serves as a guide. With his help, he solves a deadly case and tries to close it.

Chachi – Phillauri (2017): The beautiful fantasy comedy that doesn’t get the credit it deserves has had a remarkable turn from Anushka Sharma as Shashi the Phantom. She is unleashed after a man deemed unlucky is forced to marry a tree before his wedding, but in doing so, he frees the ghost. As Shashi haunts him in the present and tries to find closure, through a flashback we learn of a love story that led to Shashi’s untimely death. Shashi’s popularity was such that she became a hilarious meme.

Street – Street (2018): The blockbuster film was responsible for the resurrection of the scary genre in Bollywood. A tailor falls in love with a mysterious young woman, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who visits her city for the annual festival. He soon believes she is the ghost who kidnapped the men from the village and hatches a plan to defeat the spirit. Then it appears that Stree could be someone else, and she could be a witch trying to harness her power.