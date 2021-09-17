Direct ABQ-Hollywood flight to start in January

A new daily direct flight between Albuquerque and Hollywood Burbank Airport is expected to begin early next year, according to a statement from Albuquerque International Sunport.

The Southwest Airlines flight will begin Jan. 17, according to the statement, which called the announcement “a test of the growth of Albuquerque’s film industry.”

Tickets are on sale now on south-west.com, which shows the two-hour flight out of Albuquerque daily at around 3:05 pm The eastbound flight leaves California at 11:30 am PT and arrives in Albuquerque around 2:25 pm, mountain time. On Thursday, tickets were priced between $ 99 and $ 189 each way.

The flight will be Sunport’s first daily service offering connecting the two airports, although Southwest, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines currently offer direct daily service between Albuquerque and Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Sunport spokesperson. , Stephanie Kitts.

“The Sunport is New Mexico’s connection to the world, and service to and from Burbank is a big boost as filming continues to intensify in our state,” Mayor Tim Keller said, according to the communicated. “This new service not only provides a better connection to our film industry, but also opens new doors for economic development and tourism, with Southern California being a victory for building a gateway to the southwest. “

According to the statement, Southwest also plans to increase the frequency or number of flights from Albuquerque to several cities, including Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego, starting in the first quarter of 2022.