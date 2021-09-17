A “new” drawing by Van Gogh will be exhibited in Amsterdam

A design newly attributed to Vincent Van Gogh which has never been exhibited publicly before is on display at the Amsterdam museum which bears the name of the Dutch master.

The new Van Gogh, “Study for Worn Out, November 1882, is part of a private Dutch collection and was known only to a handful of people, including a few from the Van Gogh Museum.

The owner, who remains anonymous, has asked the museum to determine whether the unsigned drawing is by Van Gogh.

From the style to the materials used, a thick carpenter’s pencil and coarse watercolor paper, it conforms to Van Gogh’s drawings in The Hague, lead researcher Teio Meedendorp said on Thursday.

There are even traces of damage to the back that connects it to how Van Gogh used wads of starch to attach sheets of paper to drawing boards.

It is quite rare that a new work is attributed to Van Gogh, museum director Emilie Gordenker said in a statement. We are proud to be able to share this first drawing and its story with our visitors.