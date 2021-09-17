Latinos and Hispanics Under-Represented in Hollywood Movies, USC Report Says

A new report has found that less than 6% of the characters featured in movies in 2019 were Latino.

Even when Latinos are featured in movies, these portrayals are often riddled with stereotypes.

The report offered solutions ranging from fundraising for Latin art to hiring talent for advertising campaigns.

Hispanics and Latinos continue to “face an epidemic of invisibility” in cinema, according to a new report released Wednesday by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

The report, released in conjunction with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, provides an update to its 2019 report titled “Inequality in 1,300 Popular Movies.”

Data showed that less than 6% of the characters featured in films released in 2019 were Hispanic or Latino.

The representation is just as gloomy behind the camera.

Of the 1,300 highest-grossing films released from 2007 to 2019, there were only 12 individual Latinx directors.

Two of these directors, Melina Matsoukas and Steven Caple Jr., are Afro-Latino.

“There are always a lot of excuses about the talent pool,” Katherine Pieper, one of the study’s authors, told Insider.

“But it’s about making decisions and who gets hired to work behind and in front of the camera,” she added.

The 2019 USC Annenberg Equality Initiative report also found that Hispanics and Latinos have been all but wiped out from the film industry, which is why Ariana Case, one of the lead authors of the most recent report, didn’t did not find these results surprising.

“We found that a lot of the numbers hadn’t changed,” Case told Insider. “We have seen more of the same patterns that continue to erase Hispanic and Latino communities.”

More than 60 million Hispanics, or about 18% of the country’s population, live in the United States. Los Angeles, where the film industry is primarily based, is almost half Latin, according to US Census data.

Latinos are also regular moviegoers, buying 25% of all movie tickets, according to the report.

Despite the growth of Latin American communities and their consumer power, USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative has found that Latin American audiences are not prioritized by studios.

Nearly 80% of the 50 US states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico have a higher percentage of Latinos than Hollywood films, the report says.

The lack of Latino representation in Hollywood is pervasive and affects all aspects of filmmaking, the report says, finding that around 3% of casting directors and 3% of producers are Latino.





“Coco,” a 2017 film about a boy named Miguel who tries to overturn his family’s music ban, has been praised for its Latin portrayal.

Case told Insider that even when Latinos are featured in movies, these portrayals are often riddled with offensive and harmful stereotypes.

“We don’t see this multicultural and precise representation of these communities,” she said.

According to the study, nearly 40% of the best-selling Hispanic and Latino characters in 2019 films were portrayed as criminals, while over 13% of the top-selling Hispanic and Latino characters in those films were portrayed as classy. inferior or impoverished.

Beyond being stereotypical, these roles tend to lack intersectionality.

There was not a single Latino character identified as LGBTQ + in the 2019 films analyzed, despite the fact that Latino millennials are the least likely members of their age group to identify as heterosexual, according to a 2018 from the University of Chicago. to study.

And according to the CDC.

Due to the lack of Latino representation in the film, there is pressure to make projects featuring Latino characters the perfect film for the entire community, Pieper said.

“It’s really hard to find a movie that ticks all the boxes,” Pieper said. “So much then relies on these films to carry the burden and the weight of the representation.”

“I think the point is we need more movies,” Pieper added. “We need a plurality of representations so that it doesn’t depend so much on one or a few films to represent millions of people.”

The report calls on those working in the film industry to implement several “strategic solutions for change” to address the shortage of Latinos in movies.

For talent agencies and casting directors, he recommends actively recruiting Latino talent. He also instructs film festivals to support Latino and Hispanic filmmakers.

Philanthropists, businesses and elected officials can also play an important role in strengthening Latin representation, according to the report.

From raising funds for Latino art and education to hiring talent for advertising campaigns to creating legislation offering tax incentives for projects with Hispanic and Latino talent, this question can be tackled. from several angles.