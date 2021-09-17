Lil Nas X Introduces Memphis-Based Nonprofit to Montero’s ‘Baby Registry’





Memphis-based non-profit RelationUnleashed is one of the groups featured on musical artist Lil Nas X “baby registry“accompanying the release of his first album. The Baby Registry is asking fans to support HIV / AIDS nonprofits in the South. Lil Nas X’s album “Montero” will be released on September 17th, 2021. Relationship Unleashed, which is associated in the registry to the song “Scoop” with Doja Cat, is an organization that seeks to create social, cultural and professional equity for members of the black LGBTQ + community. Its programming includes the fight against HIV / AIDS, domestic violence, mental health and holistic therapy. They and the other nonprofits included in the registry are part of the Gilead COMPASS initiative, which works to tackle HIV / AIDS in the South. Relationship unleashed:Memphis lacked black-led LGBTQ advocacy groups. So this mother-son duo made it one Relationship Unleashed was founded by mother-son duo Gwendolyn Clemons and Davin Clemons. Already, the two have seen donations come in due to the Lil Nas X baby registry, they said. It’s like a unique opportunity to be in touch with an artist of Lil Nas Xs stature, ”said Gwendolyn Clemons. “This means that we have the opportunity to gain not only local, national but international exposure for the work we do. We are currently receiving donations from all over the world. Davin Clemons said Lil Nas X’s action in creating the register to go along with her new album was appropriate and that she should inspire other artists to do similar work of uplifting others. We have to remember the folks, the right people made Lil Nas Xby by patronizing his music, downloading him, celebrating him, all of the above. How appropriate is it for him to give back to people, to bring people with him on this journey, to give people exposure to other people we would normally never come into contact with. It’s a good lesson for all great artists and everyone in general. If we just reach out and grab someone along the way, you never know the impact you’ll have by pulling someone with you. I think what he has done is revolutionary. Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at [email protected], 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

