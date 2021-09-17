Council to hear updated plan for Worthington site





An updated proposal for the former United Methodist Childrens Home site in Worthington will be considered by the City Architectural Review Board / Municipal Planning Commission next month. The latest plan for the 37-acre site calls for more office space and fewer residential units than a last fall’s proposal which was reviewed by the board in January. Some of the renderings in the new documents submitted to the city by developer Lifestyle Communities are the same as the images in the previous proposal, and it looks like a lot of the design elements remain the same. The number of apartments in the development increased from 612 to 420, while the overall amount of commercial space increased from 85,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet. The new proposal calls for more townhouses (158 versus 94), but a similar number of single-family homes (22 versus 19). 6.4 acres of green space along Tucker Creek is still planned for the southern border of the site. The potential redevelopment of the site, located at 1033 High St., has generated much interest and discussion in Worthington for nearly a decade. A 2015 site map met importantdistrictopposition. For more information on the new proposal, seeWorthington.org. Read more: New development proposals will shape Worthington’s future

Brent Warren is a reporter for Columbus Underground and covers urban development, transportation, town planning, neighborhoods and other related topics. He grew up in Grandview Heights, lives in the University District, and studied urban and regional planning at OSU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://dailyentertainmentjournalnews.com/board-to-hear-updated-plan-for-worthington-site/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos