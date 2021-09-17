Entertainment
New $ 500 million skyscraper proposed for Sunset Blvd. In Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The developers on Thursday submitted ambitious plans for a new $ 500 million skyscraper along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
Named “The Star,” the 22-story building is said to be on Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street. It would have 500,000 square feet of office space, MAD Architects said in a press release, which included renderings.
The building would include a funicular that runs from the bottom of the building to a “terrarium-like rooftop dome” with a restaurant and 360-degree views of Los Angeles.
The building would have several gardens and green spaces. Its design would be inspired by the Hollywood Bowl, the Cinerama Dome, the Capitol Records Building and the Griffith Observatory.
Some are worried about the future of certain bungalows in a historic district which will come into line with the proposed project.
“The fear is that the neighborhood will be blocked off on all sides by the towers,” said Brian Curran of Hollywood Heritage Inc.
But Curran added that the organization is excited about the new avant-garde architecture.
“Given that Hollywood is the birthplace of the entertainment industry, The Star’s prime location on Sunset Boulevard and its unique design provides an unprecedented opportunity for a large corporation to make a bold statement and proudly plant its flag. in the legitimate entertainment venue in LA ”Edgar Khalatian, representative of developer, The Star LLC, said in a statement.
The application process is expected to take two years.
