Piers Morgan signs deal to host daily Fox News show E! News UK

Piers Morgan has signed a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News to host a new daily TV program.

According to the editors of The Hollywood Reporter, the former host of Good Morning Britain (GMB) has signed a wide-ranging deal with Fox News and News Corp., for a TV show that will air in the United States, the United Kingdom. United and Australia in 2022, see it published in Murdoch, The Sun and The New York Post, and publish books under the HarperCollins imprint.

Morgan began his career as a reporter for the media mogul’s British tabloid The Sun.

The 56-year-old said in a statement: “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to build something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for heated debate and conversation to set the agenda, and a place that celebrates everyone’s right to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously considered and challenged. . “

“Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented reporter and speaks what people think and feel,” added Murdoch.

The Fox deal comes after Morgan quit his job at GMB after comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in March (21) following the airing of his explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey , during which she claimed that her mixed-race origin made members of the royal family uncomfortable.

Piers previously rejected many of Meghan’s comments in her interview, including allegations she made about her mental health, explaining that some people in the Royal Family told her there was nothing they could do about it. her after saying she was considering suicide amid a wave of racist attacks in the UK media.

Morgan, who was taken to task for his comments by colleague Alex Beresford, left the set of his live breakfast show in the UK and then left the show hours later.