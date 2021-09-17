Dir Tourism Kashmir, Jammu meets Bollywood production houses to promote film tourism

Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo and Director of Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, who were on a promotional visit to Maharashtra on September 16, held a series of talks with leading production houses and filmmakers in Bollywood and impressed them to rekindle their bonds further. with Jammu and Kashmir.

During their interactions, the visiting agents highlighted the potential of film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and the need to further strengthen the bond the place has had with Bollywood.

The officers informed key producers and film personalities that the J&K administration recently launched a film policy, which aims to provide a one-stop-shop mechanism for filming films. They have been informed that the Film Policy is intended to encourage filming in UT. The policy has made the photo authorization process hassle-free. It also includes incentives for producers opting for J&K as a filming location. The Department of Tourism would take care of all coordination in this regard.

The film units that Dr Itoo and Vivekanand Rai chatted with to the heads of Reliance Entertainments, Yash Raj Productions, Mukesh Bhatt Productions, Producers Guild, Motion Picture Association of America, Excel Entertainment and other production houses.

Most filming units and production houses responded warmly to the call to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir while reaffirming the promotion of J&K through their film projects and hoped to shoot their next projects in UT. They nostalgically recalled their past ties to J&K and the warmth they received from the locals.