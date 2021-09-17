Connect with us

Accused in NC leader murder case Wazir was inspired by Bollywood film 'Drishyam'

1 min ago

In a strange revelation, Delhi police revealed on Thursday that the accused in the murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, 67, had been planning the crime for nearly three months. Police also found that the defendants “took” inspiration “from the Bollywood film” Drishyam “and attempted to mislead the police by planting false evidence.

The body of Wazir, 67, with his head wrapped in a plastic bag, was found on September 9 in the toilet of an apartment in Moti Nagar in West Delhi, which was praised by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31 years old), from Amritsar.

Police say they arrested two people from Jammu – Rajender Chaudhary aka Raju Ganja (33) and Balbir Singh aka Billa (67) – while two suspects Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh are on the run.

Several police teams have been formed to find the fugitive accused.

The four defendants planned to dump the body at a metro station or IGI airport and visited the scene but were unable to succeed in their plan, police said.

Elaborating on how it all happened, police said Harpreet called his classmate Chaudhary in Delhi from Mumbai on August 14, assuring him of the cab driver job here.

On Harpreet’s instructions, he left Delhi on September 1 from Basai Darapur and went to Punjab and turned off his cell phone number and started using another number in Jammu, they said.

On September 2, he collected Wazir’s luggage from his house in Jammu and left for Delhi. He turned on his number again in the Punjab and traveled to Basai Darapur on September 3 by taxi, police said.

Chaudhary left the scene at around 11:30 a.m. to collect his bag which had been left in the taxi (according to their planning) and returned from the Kashmere Gate area at 5:30 p.m., they said, adding that he had remained there with d other co-defendants Harpreet, Harmeet and Billa.

He, along with Harpreet and Harmeet went to the terrace and planned to kill Wazir.

Harpeet handed Harmeet a pistol. They returned and Harmeet allegedly shot Wazir who was already unconscious from the sedative they administered, police said.

Chaudhary, along with Harpreet and Harmeet, cleaned up the blood on the spot and the body was transferred to the toilet. Subsequently, they planned to dump the body at a metro station or IGI airport and visited the scene but could not be successful in their plan, police said.

The accused planned the murder over the past two or three months on the model of the Bollywood film “Drishyam” and created false evidence to mislead the police, a senior police officer said.

Analysis of the details of the calls revealed that Harpreet called several numbers in Jammu after September 3, and one of the numbers was found registered in Chaudhary’s mother’s name, the officer said, adding that later , Rajinder was arrested at his in-laws on Tuesday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that in 1983 a triple murder had taken place in the Jammu area in which a Kuldeep aka Pappi, who was Harpreet’s maternal uncle, was killed using of swords.

Wazir was arrested in the incident and was jailed for around three and a half years, a senior police officer said.

Police said the facts were being verified, including whether Wazir’s murder was linked to this particular incident.

(With PTI entries)

