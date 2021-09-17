Entertainment
Hollywood Farmers Market board member recommends joining the board to create, share and have fun
By TomiRene Hettman
Hollywood Farmers Market Board Member and Volunteer
My name is TomiRene. Before I can share my story, I must express my sincere gratitude to my late friend, Melt., which sowed the seed of the idea that I would volunteer at the Hollywood Farmer’s Market.
When I first moved to the Hollywood district in 2009, I had been homeless for 10 months and knew I was living with some type of cancer. I spent most of the year asking the doctors for help, but I was told: You don’t have cancer. You are just an overweight, depressed woman who is homeless.
After hearing this over and over again, never having been taken seriously, I became a fragile empty shell of who I was. However, throughout the struggle, I have found peace and joy in my over 35 years of practicing Buddhism. Fortunately, I found a doctor who heard me and cured my cancer in April 2016.
Mel was a longtime market volunteer. He has volunteered with many organizations with the goal of connecting people and organizations in ways that create win-win relationships, which continue to thrive to this day. I met Mel as a fellow citizen of one of the buildings belonging to Home Forward, formerly known as Portland Housing Authority. We have served together on a few committees working to help foster homes with support services for our city’s most vulnerable citizens.
My first experience with the market happened through my window. I spent Saturdays in the summer of 2009 listening to the musicians play a block away. Am I the only one who remembers steel barrels? I loved music, but felt unworthy of going to the market. Mel encouraged me to volunteer in 2012, and finally in May 2015, I signed up as a volunteer. One more wheelchair.
Ari Rosner, the market coordinator, and our interlocutor welcomed and supported me in both a big and a small way. In a few weeks, the market became my place of happiness where I felt valued without judgment. I quickly started volunteering at our Tuesday market, the Lloyd Farmers Market. My love for the markets grew to the point that I wanted to continue my efforts to help them be successful, so I joined the board, as secretary of the board. Unfortunately, although it was a great experience, it was short-lived due to health issues. I left the board determined to reapply as soon as possible.
Now we are in September 2021, and not only am I still a volunteer in the Hollywood and Lloyd markets, but I’m back on the board as a co-chair. One of the best things about volunteering and being on the board is the community we’ve built. While I am happy to see some friendly faces on Zoom at our monthly meeting, I miss the gab & nosh that we would share around chocolate and other goodies. We were all eager to put COVID behind us.
Being on the board of directors has been a rewarding experience for me. Hope my story encourages you to consider volunteering at the market or joining our board. As a board member or volunteer committee member, you will play an active role in running the Hollywood and Lloyd Farmers Markets, both held year round.
You will gain insight into how our local food system works and feel a sense of involvement in the community. We are looking for candidates from all backgrounds with a diverse set of skills. People with experience in community outreach, agriculture, communications, accounting, financial planning, human resources, and marketing are in particular demand. Our goal is to compose a well-balanced and effective board. You can read more about the board, time commitments and a link to the online application here.
Next year we will celebrate our 25th anniversary. We would love to have you on our board to help usher in the next 25 years of our / my happy place. Come plant yourself in our small community plot! Our number one goal is to create, share and have fun!
