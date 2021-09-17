5 Best Things to Do at Life is Beautiful on Fridays





Life is good is back today. Kick off the first day of the Downtown Festival with popular headliners and lesser-known hidden gems on the festival grounds. While waiting for Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion to take the stage, lead your festival team to group meditation, grocery-themed games, a country music club, and a campfire-style barbecue. Here are your top five must-see attractions on Fridays. Food Ready for a campfire? Chef Justin Kingsley Hall of Main St. Provisions hosts a wood-fired dining experience with a rotating cast of local chefs throughout the weekend. On Friday, Chef Laura Vargas of China Poblano by José Andrés will serve a fire roasted elote with a shrimp and coconut ceviche, Chef Crystina Nguyen of This Mamas House will cook lemongrass pork skewers over a wood fire with roasted sticky rice and Echo & Rig chef Sam Marvin will grill Icon XB Wagyu filet mignon over California red oak. In the Culinary Village, look for Stripchezze Food Truck for crispy mac and cheese wraps and Saint Honoré for luxury donuts and donuts. Music Headliners Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion will close the first night with Tame Impala taking the downtown stage at 11:25 p.m. and Megan Thee Stallion taking the Bacardi stage at 11:30 p.m. Country fans can check out the new Western Country Club at the Western Hotel and Casino. The club will feature live bands including The Rhyolite Sound of Las Vegas, line dancing, games and lessons presented by Stoney’s Rockin ‘Country. Art Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart will launch its “Micro-Breakroom” just a few shopping cart lengths from the Huntridge scene. Omega Mart rap employees Nate and Hila will perform 45 minute sets with creative and comedic hip-hop styles inspired by the aisles of Omega Mart at 4:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Throughout the weekend, festival-goers will have the chance to earn the Employee of the Day title by participating in Omega Mart’s product research tests. There will also be grocery-themed games and a first look at Omega Mart’s all-new grocery delivery truck, hitting the streets this fall. To live World-renowned pioneer in personal transformation and founder of the Chopra Foundation, Deepak Chopra will host daily events dedicated to health and wellness. At 3:05 p.m., festival-goers are invited to join Chopra on the Fremont Stage and participate as he sets the weekend’s intention through a guided mass meditation. And so on A special version of Market in the Alley with over 50 vendors will take over Fremont Street between 10-11. Find vendors who create and sell artwork, photographs, jewelry, apothecary items, clothing. , gifts and more.

