Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I am very confident in what I bring now | Hindi movie news

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an icon for all those who have dared to dream and for those who have not dared; for all those who have tried and failed, and especially for those who have never tried for fear of failure. She did it all. She dreamed, she tried; she feared, she conquered; it was rejected and then accepted unexpectedly. Was it fate or carefully crafted plans, courage or his unwillingness to accept failure or is there a formula for his incredible success? In this conversation with us at Times Lit Fest, Priyanka shares everything:

Priyanka, your mother kinda called you the rolling stone. But you seem to have found your peace. Has Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally found her rhythm, or is she still a little unfinished?

I think I’ve finally found my roots. I’ve always had a groove! But we are all work in progress. We change every day, we evolve. There are a lot of things I want to do and have in my life in the future. I left a lot of things unfinished in my life and moved on, when I felt they weren’t going the way I wanted – and it’s okay to do. But today I can hug my young self and say, it’s okay for all those times you were sad and cried. I did this. And now it’s time to find comfort where I am, a feeling of contentment and confidence in my profession. I’m very confident in what I’m bringing now, unlike what I was, of course, when I started out.

What prompted you to write your memoirs? Most people leave it much later. Did this process help you give yourself a new perspective on yourself?

I have been a very private person in my life. Being at home for six months during COVID has helped me dig deep. So once I decided to write my memoir, I had to plan if I was going to just scratch the surface like I have for the last 20 years in entertainment or go beyond. I chose to dig deep. I just wanted people to know me. I wanted to give people a glimpse of my truth for me.

When you faced racism in your American school, you moved. When Bollywood put up barriers and you lost good movies, you looked for roles that others wouldn’t covet. Are you straying from your chosen path of least resistance, rather than fighting to the end?



Sometimes the best way to prove that you can do something is to do it. By fighting a fight that has been around forever, you may be overlooking the opportunity to try another path. I still have several plans. I am not defined by a single failure. It’s like I’m hiking and see a big boulder in front of me. Instead of tackling it, I’ll try to get around it. It’s the same with the fences and ceilings that were made for women, for people, in all areas. You have to work around these.



Seems like I’m the person who chooses everything in my life, but that’s not true. I am like everybody else. I spent a lot of time investing in things that just weren’t working, and I stayed and I stayed, but at some point you have to choose for yourself. Like, when I pick up my music, for example, I stayed to try it out, but had to recognize when it wasn’t up to my standards. I knew it was pointless to spend more time there and it’s important to understand.





When you talk about love, you admit that you made the mistake of trying to change according to people’s expectations, of giving too much of yourself. What lessons have you learned from love?



I truly believe love makes the world go round. For me, love over everything! And the only way to love deeply and fully is to give yourself completely. The only thing my marriage has definitely taught me – something that I

I didn’t even feel the need before, but now I can’t live without my partner giving full credibility and credit to the work I do, to my work. It’s so amazing when I see how Nick tailors his life to my accomplishments or my career and my choices.

Has being married to Nick in any way changed you as a person?

He touched me a lot. I have become much calmer in life. I would bite people’s heads. My husband is a calm person and he finds solutions. He’s a diplomat, while I’m like a mirchi! If I go, I go. I learned a lot from Nick. She’s an incredibly talented and creative person and we exchange a lot of our work on each other and then develop things together. So having a creative partnership with your partner is amazing.

Is there any of your Bollywood movies that Nick has watched or enjoys watching over and over again?

We both didn’t know much about each other’s careers, so after we got married we kind of showed and said that he showed me his previous musical work, and I showed him some – some of my movies, but Nick loves it

Dil Dhadakne Do. He looked at it several times!

