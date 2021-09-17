Hollywood | Culture & Leisure





JGyllenhaal’s flagship film was The Day After Tomorrow (2004), which grossed $ 552 million. It was followed by Brokeback Mountain (2005), which featured romantic scenes with the late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger, shocking to some but still capable of winning Oscars for its director, an adapted screenplay and musical score, and a nomination. to the best actor. for the ledger. Gyllenhaals’ voiceover in the animated film Spirit Untamed, starring Julianne Moore, opened in June and managed to gross $ 38.6 million despite the pandemic. His Danish crime thriller The Guilty, starring Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough and Peter Sarsgaard, was well received at the Toronto Film Festival. He’s just wrapped up Michael Bays Ambulance’s action thriller, starring Eliza Gonzalez, about two brothers stealing an ambulance with a paramedic and a critical patient in the back, due in theaters Feb. 18. Despite the success of Brokeback Mountain, it took 16 years for a major studio to make a romantic two-man comedy. Billy Eichner stars in BROS, which he co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller (who directs), with Judd Apatow producing for Universal Studios. These are two men with commitment issues trying to start a relationship. The other man will be Luke Macfarlane, who played the gay lover of one of the main characters in the 2006-11 ABC series, Brother & Sisters. In 2008, he was revealed to be a gay man in an interview, but still played straight men in one Hallmark movie per year from 2014 to 2019, two in 2020 and another in 2021. Universal is pitching BROS as the first gay romantic comedy made by a major studio, but Netflix has already beaten them with Single All the Way, which stars Ugly Bettys Michael Urie and, well watch here Luke Macfarlane, which drops in December. Meanwhile, Billy Eichner will play Paul Lynde in The Man in the Box. Lynde made no secret of her homosexuality and successfully played Ann-Margret’s father in Bye, Bye, Birdie and Uncle Arthur in Elizabeth Montgomerys’ Bewitched series. He never had to go out, no one cared. As Universal becomes more liberal, Netflix becomes cautious. They thought their upcoming film Blonde (based on Joyce Carol Oates bestseller of the same name), starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, was too graphic! The film has Oscar winner Adrian Brody as playwright, Bobby Cannavale as ex-athlete, Caspar Phillipson as president and Michael Masini as Tony Curtis. Brad Pitt is one of the producers, and what could be more graphic than these violent scenes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? Speaking of once upon a time, I was lured into Paul Lyndes’ house under false pretenses for a new shoot and found myself locked up with him in his house … but that’s another story! (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

