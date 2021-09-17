Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71. Bollywood says Happy Birthday Modi ji





Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday today, September 17th. The national leader receives many greetings on this special day from people of all walks of life. Bollywood celebrities have also taken to social media to wish the Prime Minister their birthday. Everyone wished him a healthy and long life. ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S BIRTHDAY WISH FOR PM MODI Today, September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday. Birthday wishes are pouring in from across the country and abroad. Besides politicians, Bollywood celebrities also wished the politician their birthday. Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “A very happy birthday to our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. I wish you a long and healthy life ahead (sic).” A very happy birthday to our honorable prime minister, Shri arenarendramodi Ji. I wish you a long and healthy life to come. Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2021 RITEISH DESHMUKH CALLS PM MODI THE MOST POPULAR LEADER Riteish Deshmukh shared a creative photo of Prime Minister Modi and wrote: “I wish our Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. God bless you with long life, happiness and good health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji (sic ). “ Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May God bless you with long life, happiness and good health sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/oDTkhOdxkB Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2021 NIMRAT KAUR WISHES NARENDRA MODI BETTER HEALTH Nimrat Kaur also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday on Twitter. She wrote: “We wish our Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji the best of health and a long, wonderful and fulfilling life. A very, very #HappyBirthdayModiji (sic).” Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi ji the best of health and a long, wonderful and fulfilling life. A very, very #HappyBirthdayModiji Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 17, 2021 See more Bollywood Celebrity PM greetings below: #happy Birthday to our honorable Prime Minister arenarendramodi ji. Health and happiness sir always Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 17, 2021 Happy 71st Birthday to the Most Popular Leader, the Honorable PM Shri arenarendramodi Of.

My prayers for your healthy and long life. #HappyBdayModiji #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/08UAD7dkcl Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 17, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat to Damodardas Modi and Heeraben Modi in 1950. He joined the RSS at a young age and was subsequently drafted into the Bhartiya Janta party. He became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and led the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms. After winning Loksabha’s elections in 2014, the BJP appointed him prime minister. In 2019, he was again chosen as Prime Minister. READ ALSO | PM Modi turns 71: President Kovind, Union ministers and BJP leaders wish their birthday READ ALSO | Sudarsan Pattnaik creates the PM Modis sand sculpture with 2,035 seashells for his 71st birthday. Viral photo

