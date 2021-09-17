Dave Chappelle’s documentary “Untitled” will be screened at the Hollywood Bowl on October 7th!





For one night only, Chappelle will screen her untitled documentary at the Hollywood Bowl. The film is produced by Dave chappelle and produced and directed by Oscar-winning and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American factory). The film provides an overview of the challenges a rural Ohio village faces during the early days of the pandemic. The evening will also include special stand-up and music performances by Chappelle and her friends. The event will take place Thursday, October 7 at the Hollywood Bowl / Tickets on sale from Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. No cell phone, camera or recording device will be allowed in this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smartwatches will be placed in Yondr pouches which will be unlocked at the end of the show. Customers keep their phones overnight and, if needed, can access their phones at designated Yondr unlock stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the room will be immediately expelled. We appreciate your cooperation to create a phone-free viewing experience. ABOUT DAVE CHAPELLE

Dave Chappelle is an American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle received the prestigious Mark Twain Award for American Comedy from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Chappelles works in comedy, writing, production and acting. has garnered him over 30 television and film nominations and awards for projects including his groundbreaking comedy sketch television series, Chappelles Show, appearances on Saturday Night Live and its comedy specials, most recently winning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021. In Audio Content, Chappelle won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 to 2020. In 2017, Netflix named Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 as the most viewed comedy special on its network. ABOUT PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS

Pilot Boy Productions, founded in 1992 by comedian and actor Dave Chappelle, is a film and television production company dedicated to the production of inspiring, cutting-edge and award-winning TV films, concerts and live events. Chappelle jokes that the name Pilot Boy comes from the many arguments he made to television executives in his youth. I walked through the door and said, “This is Pilot Boy! Since then, Chappelle has self-produced six nominated and award-winning concert films and recently signed deals with Netflix and Luminary to produce content for their streaming platforms. ABOUT JULIA REICHERT & STEVEN BOGNAR

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar are Oscar and Primetime Emmy award-winning documentaries based in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Their films include the Oscar winner American factory ????, 9to5: The story of a movement, A lion in the house and the Oscar nominee The last truck: closing of a GM plant. Reichert films union women and Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists were both Oscar nominees. His cinema Woman growing up is the first film of the modern women's liberation movement and has been named in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Celebrating more than 50 years in cinema, Reichert is a co-founder of the filmmaker distribution cooperative New Day Films, an American film distribution company that supplies films directly to schools, unions and community groups. Partners in Life and Film, Bognar and Reichert have taught film and social documentary at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and at American University in Washington, DC.

