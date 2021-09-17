Entertainment
Visitors to LA theme parks will be required to show proof of vaccination
LOS ANGELES Visitors to Los Angeles County theme parks must be prepared to show proof of vaccination.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will order Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain to require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the theme park from next month.
LA County Health Department officials said they change their current state of health in order to require attendees of mega outdoor events, more than 10,000 people, to provide proof of vaccination or test negative within 72 hours before attending this event. Mega indoor events already require proof of vaccination or a negative test for visitors prior to entry.
An LA health official confirmed that theme parks will be part of the new order, released on Friday.
“Yes they [theme parks] are included, ”a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Health Department said in an email to Spectrum News Thursday. “We will have a briefing tomorrow to review this information. “
The warrant comes as the delta variant continues to sweep through Los Angeles County, increasing positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Health Department officials on Wednesday reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and more than 1,930 new positive coronavirus cases in the county. More than half of the newly deceased were 65 and over, ten between 50 and 64 and six between 30 and 49.
In total, there have been more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 in the county and 25,748 deaths.
“We in public health believe that targeted immunization mandates are an important strategy to rapidly increase immunization coverage in our county and end the pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Public Health Department. , in a press release.
Ferrer added that vaccination warrants are an essential tool to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19.
“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to better break the cycle of flare-ups,” she said.
The new mandate decree on vaccines will also include bars, wineries, brasseries, nightclubs and lounges.
Health officials said customers and workers at bars, breweries, wineries, nightclubs and lounges should have at least one dose of the vaccine by October 7 and both doses by October 7. November 4.
Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering.
Last month, when the Department of Health issued an outer mask warrant for mega-events and sporting events, the guidelines did not include theme parks.
Both parks follow current health guidelines that require visitors to wear face coverings worn in indoor locations, regardless of their immunization status.
A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said they were reviewing the proposed sanitation order.
The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and we continue to adhere to all current LA County health guidelines, ”said a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood in a statement. -mail to Spectrum News. “Theme parks have not been classified as mega-event locations in past county health ordinances and have different operational capacities and practices. We are reviewing the updated prescription with health officials with this background in mind.
A spokesperson for Six Flags Magic Mountain did not return a Spectrum News message requesting comment.
Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are both located in Los Angeles County.
Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm would not be subject to the new vaccine mandates since they are located in Orange County.
EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ve updated the story with a response from Universal Studios Hollywood. (September 16, 2021)
