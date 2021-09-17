Pranutan Bahl revisits the timeless melody of his grandmother Nutans | Bollywood

Pranutan Bahal paid tribute to her late grandmother, the old actor Nutan, by sharing a video of her dancing to the popular song Mora Gora Ang Laile from the movie Bandini (1963).

Dressed in all black salwar kameez, Pranutan featured graceful movements and added alongside the video, This is really special because this is my dadis song (sic).

An excerpt from the song, Mora Gora Ang Laile

Speaking of recreating the song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Pranutan says, “It was a wonderful experience, and I was obviously very nervous because it’s a classic song. We all know he’s portrayed by an absolute legend, who is my grandfather. This is one of my absolute favorite songs. I am learning Bharatnatyam but I wanted to do Kathak for this song.

Daughter of Mohnish Bahal, the actor admits she was indeed nervous about the whole performance when she realizes she was putting herself in the shoes of a legend.

I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for it so I was more nervous. But I just wanted to do it once and see how it would go, she adds.

Pranutan, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook in 2019, says she is overwhelmed by the love she received for her tribute to her grandmother.

I feel honored when the audience talks about my resemblance to Grandma. She was one of a kind, and I really enjoy her performance, with Bandini being my favorite. I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful responses that I had during my performance. A big hug to all my fans, she concludes.