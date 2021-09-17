Many events to discover during the last summer weekend

The free art exhibit at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, titled “Resilient & Creative,” features more than 70 works by 42 artists from all over and beyond the Northern Olympic Peninsula. Ranging from photography to collage, including watercolor and fused glass, the pieces express the emotions aroused by this period in history.

The show, which is open until this weekend, “is part of an ongoing effort to highlight community resilience,” said Christine Loewe, executive director of the arts center.

The center at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port Angeles is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday; admission is free to the interior gallery and the surrounding Webster’s Woods Sculpture Park. Parts from the show are for sale, with prices starting at $ 60 and most parts under $ 500. To see the exhibition online, go to here.



“Resilient & Creative” is one of the things to experience this last summer weekend.

Here is a sample of these free and low cost activities.

• Finnriver farm and Cider house, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, has reopened its cider house and restarted live music there.

Tonight, the Three Wheels Turning trio – Micaela Kingslight, Samara Jade and Aimée Ringle – play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a $ 5 blanket at the door.

On Saturday, the Cajun dance group Les Coeurs Criminels will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the same cover charges. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at the door.

• The 19th Annual Jefferson County Farm Tour is open for in-person tours on Saturdays and Sundays.

Seven farms, from Port Townsend to Quilcene, are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Finnriver Farm & Cidery will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

For addresses and details on participating farms, see GetonTheFarm.org; information can also be found all weekend at Farm Tour Central, aka the Chimacum Corner Farmstand at 9122 Rhody Drive.

When visiting in person, a donation of $ 10 per full car is suggested and can be paid at any location, but no one will be refused.

For those who would like to virtually visit another set of farms, an online presentation also awaits you on GetonTheFarm.org.

• A tour of hidden history downtown Port Townsend is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Key City Public Theater artist Bry Kifolo leads this hour-long exploration of lesser-known aspects of the city’s past, starting with Haller Fountain, Taylor and Washington streets.

Masks are encouraged on these tours, which are offered free of charge every first and third Saturday of the month.

To register, visit PTMainstreet.org.

• The barrel & I, 1291 Chimacum Road in Chimacum, has musician Matt Sircely playing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays with no cover charge. Vaccination records are checked on site.

• The All Blue Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim, features local watermedia artists Julie Senf and Ryoko Toyama in a show titled “Inspired by the Olympic Peninsula.”

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• The best of Northwind art Gallery, 701 Water St., Port Townsend, presents “The Printmaker’s Hand V”, an exhibition and competition of hand-drawn prints.

In partnership with the nonprofit Corvidae Press guild in Port Townsend, the gallery showcases around 60 works by 40 artists.

The exhibition runs until October 31 with gallery opening hours from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



