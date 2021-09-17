Actor Orlando Bloom had a great encounter with a white shark





On September 15, 2021, photographer Carlos Gauna, who calls himself The Malibu Artist on social media, posted a striking video. It showed Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom paddle boarding in the ocean when the shape of a shark emerges below. The video went viral, in part thanks to Blooms fans. flowering reposted the video on her own Instagram account, with the commentary, When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment. As of this writing, it has been viewed 178,000 times. On his post, Gauna said the shark in the video was a good-sized juvenile white shark. He also said that his videos provide the audience with an opportunity to learn about sharks, which aren’t really the monsters they’ve been shown in the movies: I have filmed many encounters with white sharks and humans from above. The common characteristic that I see in encounters is that both humans and sharks are quite curious. I am by no means an expert on sharks but it is my curiosity that leads me to film them. I love the look in people’s eyes when I let them know they were next to a great white shark. Usually, it’s a somewhat surprised reaction sprinkled with a bit of fear. But more and more I see happy people and ask questions about them. Yes, there have been attacks in the past, but if we spend more time showing how often these sharks coexist with us, we can start to change the perception of these beautiful creatures. Yes, they are a top predator, and yes, we need to be responsible in our interactions with them. But like I said before, sharks can be scary, but they’re nowhere near as scary as a world without sharks. We’ve sent Gauna a question asking where the video was shot and how he filmed it, and we’ll update this story if we get a response. Gauna is a drone operator and has posted videos on his social media that were shot by drone. For example, in October 2020, he published a video in which his drone warned swimmers that a shark was swimming nearby. In this video, the swimmers noticed the shark when they looked at what was under the Gaunas drone and swam calmly towards the shore. The shark also turned around and headed for the sea. The shark attacks are actually pretty rare, but as Gauna pointed out, animals are sensationalized in the media, even as their populations in the oceans are dangerously diminishing. They are so often misunderstood by the general public and were so often used to seeing them sensationalize in popular media, when in fact they are just another wild animal, Gauna said in the video. They are very important animals for the health of our oceans. And they are just beautiful to watch in the water, undisturbed. Sources: Extinction: time is running out to save sharks and rays. BBC News, January 27, 2021. www.bbc.com, https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-55830732. Gray, Richard. The real reasons sharks attack humans. BBC News, August 8, 2019, https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20190808-why-do-sharks-attack-humans. A drone warned these children that a great white shark was sailing nearby and they responded perfectly. Inertia, https://www.theinertia.com/surf/a-drone-warned-these-kids-that-a-great-white-shark-was-cruising-nearby-and-they-reacted-perfectly/ . Brun, Émilie. Orlando Bloom meets a great white shark in an incredible video. Unliad, September 16, 2021, https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/orlando-bloom-encounters-great-white-shark-in-amazing-video/. Accessed September 16, 2021.

