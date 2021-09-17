Entertainment
Theatrical criticism: the actors bring intensity to “hang” which lingers | Arts-theater
LENOX Patrick Brennans ‘setting for the crisp, incisive and penetrating production of Debbie Tucker Greens’ Regge Lifes Hangs at Shakespeare & Companys Tina Packer Playhouse is a generic, usually unremarkable meeting room in a quasi-government office building.
The flat surface of the off-white walls on either side of the keyless entry and exit door to the room is only broken by a phone, thermostat, newsletters, and a massive air conditioning vent. Against the wall is a water fountain, a wastebasket, and a small white table with an inverted stack of cups.
Four strips of motion-sensitive fluorescent lighting hang above a rectangular table in the center of the room, around which are placed four chairs.
It is a play for an account; an account with the past, the present, the future; an account with justice … or is it revenge? And what does justice mean in the case of a man who has been convicted of a horrific, deeply traumatic, violent, or green act never reveals the nature of the crime committed against a black family in their home; squarely questions the green plants at the heart of his slyly constructed and deeply disturbing drama.
Now, on that day, around this time, three and a half years after the crime, the anonymous mother and wife we only know as Three have in her hands the power to determine the fate of the perpetrators.
The woman played by Cloteal L. Horne with a scorching, barely contained composure that provides the thinnest shield against the latent outrage, anger, and pain she carries within her is accompanied by two bureaucrats: the one (Kristin Wold), who is professionally concerned with the obligations of her role, almost concerned with fault, and who, despite her professional detachment, offers a moment of exposure and vulnerability that Three is quick to exploit; and Two (Ken Cheeseman), who seems less used to handling a situation like this, a quality that leads to moments of sardonic humor, especially in a late sequence in the play where Two exposes for Three the individual consequences of the various options available to it.
The impact of the damage caused by the violent intrusion did not dissipate over time. The incident left wounds so deep and pain so deep that they might never heal. Indeed, among Hornes ‘most memorable moments is Threes’ catalog of the lingering effects of the incident, particularly on his daughter and son, who were 7 and 9, respectively, when one or more members of the family were assaulted. Lives that once seemed settled and promising are now shattered, it seems hopelessly. Three does her best to hold together the fragments of her family members as a mother, wife, black woman in America.
Horne is breathtaking in a performance that is fascinating by his measured intensity; in his ability to fully engage the bubbling undercurrents that animate and possess Three; which make her a formidable immobile force.
Give thanks to Wold and Cheeseman, especially Wold, for finding a rich dimension in characters who could be easily sidelined despite all the time they spend on stage.
Life makes sure nothing here is left out of the tense emotional climate in the room to the sounds of footsteps and voices outside the room every time the door opens to the low, steady hum of the air conditioning vent that inflates with enveloping thunder at the end of the game.
Life, Green, Horne and his actor partners put themselves under the skin and stay in the mind long after a point of light goes out at the very end of the show.
Jeffrey Borak is the theater critic for The Eagle.
