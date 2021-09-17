10 anime starring voice actor Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura was born on February 20 in Takamatsu, Japan. He has been a voice actor since 2001 after his first role as Griffon and Ligaon in Dennou Boukenki Webdiver, and he has voiced around 300 characters on television, in movies, and in video games.

He has voiced characters in classic cartoons like Yu-Gi-Oh !, Bleach, Black Lagoon, and Hajime No Ippo, and some of his most notable roles are in the more recent episodes of the Shonen anime, such as Jujutsu kaisen and My hero university.





ten Jujutsu kaisen

Voice of NakamuraJujutsu kaisen‘sSatoru Gojo, a character both loved and hated by fans. Gojo is one of the main protagonists and teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. Gojo’s role as a special grade jujutsu wizard puts him at a dead end between his beliefs in his students and the beliefs of those in charge of him and jujutsu witchcraft.

Jujutsu kaisenfollows high school student Yuji Itadori as he becomes the vessel of a 1,000-year-old curse, Ryomen Sukuna, and how wizards will extinguish Sukuna before he destroys humanity. Nakamura brings Gojo’s nerve and nonchalance to life quite easily and even said in an interview with Yuji’s voice, Enoki Junya, “in acting terms, it’s easy to act like characters like Gojo because he appears. a lot, “but he also explains that it’s hard to describe how powerful Gojo really is.

9 Fairy tale

Fairy talesGray Fullbuster is an ice-making mage from Team Natsu of the Fairy Tail Guild. Gray, like many other Nakamura characters, is laid back, but he gets serious when the situation calls for it.

Fairy tale follows Lucy Heartfilia and Natsu Dragneel in their search for Dragon Igneel. In a monthly magazine interview, Nakamura explained that he sees Gray as a supporting character and plays him with that in mind.

8 Haikyu !!

Kuroo Tetsuro is a supporting character and captain of the Nekoma High’s Boy’s Volleyball ClubinHaikyu !!In terms of arrogance, Kuroo isn’t as intense as Gojo can be, but Nakamura still exudes an air of “I’m good at what I do” when it comes to portraying Kuroo.

Haikyu !!follows Hinata Shoyo’s journey to become one of Japan’s top volleyball players. Secondary characters like Kuroo help Hinata learn new skills and make the rivalry between Nekoma and Karasuno High even more intense than in the past. Kuroo was ranked in the top 10 inHaikyu !!character popularity polls by fans and by Weekly Shonen Jump, likely due to Nakamura’s ease and the relaxed but intimidating demeanor he brings to Kuroo.

7 A punch

A punchfollows hero Saitama, who defeats criminals and enemies just because it’s fun and he’s strong. Nakamura voices Saitama’s friend Satoru, best known by his hero aka Mumen Rider.

Mumen Rider is a weaker hero than his counterparts, but he’s determined not to let that stop him. Nakamura brings Mumen Rider’s passion to life when it comes to being brave and passionate about the work of heroes.

6 Boruto: The Next Generations Of Naruto

Borutofollows Boruto, Naruto Uzumaki’s son, as he travels the world to become a ninja while trying not to be overshadowed by his father’s legacy. Being a ninja requires a lot of adventures and the accumulation of enemies, the Kara being one of the Boruto.

Koji Kashin is a clone that operates in the Konoha sector as Kara’s interior. Nakamura tends to express characters with an arrogant layering of someone who is genuinely rational and brings perspective.

5 Basket of fruits

Fruit basket (2019)follows Tohru Honda as she navigates the afterlife of her mother. The Sohma family stumbles upon Tohru living in a tent and offers to let her stay with them.Basket of fruits‘sSohma Shigure is the head of the house and the dog of the Chinese zodiac.

Shigure is another of the more arrogant and scheming characters in Nakamura who tries to play the role of comedy even in serious situations. Over the past season, Nakamura has managed to bring out Shigure’s pent-up intentions and emotions.

4 My hero university

My hero universityfollows Izuku Midoriya on the verge of becoming “the greatest hero in the world”. Along the way, student heroes are bound to meet pros who will be there to help or teach them a lesson. MHA‘s Pro Hero Hawks, who recently turned out to be Keigo Tamaki, is arrogant, affectionate, and always seems to be scheming.

In an interview with comic.com, Nakamura expressed that Hawks can be difficult because he knows there is a characterization gap between how he is portrayed in the manga and how he is in the anime. He had to somehow combine not showing his true intentions and being enthusiastic, and given the character’s popularity among fans of the anime, it’s clear that Nakamura was successful.

3 Kimi ni Todoke

Nakamura is not limited to his ability to voice heroes and villains, but also silent side characters. Ryu Sanada fromKimi ni Todokeis described as someone who would persevere quietly.

Kimi ni Todokeis based on a shojo romance manga by Karuho Shiina. The show focuses on Kuronuma Sawako, nicknamed Sadako, as she learns how to make friends. Nakamura’s romantic roles are just as impressive as her more intense roles.

2 Life lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

The 2021 animated seriesLife lessons withUramichi Oniisanfollows former gymnast Uramichi Omota as he reveals the hard truths of the world to a group of preschoolers. Nakamura’s character Mitsuo Kumatani is Uramichi’s youngest son and is the employee in bear costume on their morning show “Together with Mom”.

Nakamura’s calm but bossy voice presents an unusual exterior for a man in a children’s bear costume. Mitsuo can be a little intimidating to his superiors, but he always has a laid back demeanor.

1 Seraph Of The End: Vampire Reign

There is usually a discussion as to whether fans can decide to like or dislike Guren Ichinose’s character, fromSeraph of the end.Guren became head of the family at the age of 16 and is now a lieutenant colonel of the Imperial Japanese Demon Army sent to exterminate vampires.

Like Kuroo Tetsuro, Guren is a leader who values ​​and is passionate about teamwork. Nakamura’s characteristic nonchalance allows Guren to appear lazy as he secretly works hard behind the scenes. This is one of his most impressive vocal characters because, after Guren becomes a Namanari, his voice and demeanor change.

