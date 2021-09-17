Connect with us

Entertainment

10 anime starring voice actor Yuichi Nakamura

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Yuichi Nakamura was born on February 20 in Takamatsu, Japan. He has been a voice actor since 2001 after his first role as Griffon and Ligaon in Dennou Boukenki Webdiver, and he has voiced around 300 characters on television, in movies, and in video games.

RELATED: 10 Most Recognizable English-Speaking Anime Voice Actors, Ranked

He has voiced characters in classic cartoons like Yu-Gi-Oh !, Bleach, Black Lagoon, and Hajime No Ippo, and some of his most notable roles are in the more recent episodes of the Shonen anime, such as Jujutsu kaisen and My hero university.


ten Jujutsu kaisen

Satoru Gojo without his eye mask in Jujutsu Kaisen

Voice of NakamuraJujutsu kaisen‘sSatoru Gojo, a character both loved and hated by fans. Gojo is one of the main protagonists and teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. Gojo’s role as a special grade jujutsu wizard puts him at a dead end between his beliefs in his students and the beliefs of those in charge of him and jujutsu witchcraft.

Jujutsu kaisenfollows high school student Yuji Itadori as he becomes the vessel of a 1,000-year-old curse, Ryomen Sukuna, and how wizards will extinguish Sukuna before he destroys humanity. Nakamura brings Gojo’s nerve and nonchalance to life quite easily and even said in an interview with Yuji’s voice, Enoki Junya, “in acting terms, it’s easy to act like characters like Gojo because he appears. a lot, “but he also explains that it’s hard to describe how powerful Gojo really is.

9 Fairy tale

Gray Fullbuster, voiced by Yuichi Nakamura, in Fairytail.

Fairy talesGray Fullbuster is an ice-making mage from Team Natsu of the Fairy Tail Guild. Gray, like many other Nakamura characters, is laid back, but he gets serious when the situation calls for it.

Fairy tale follows Lucy Heartfilia and Natsu Dragneel in their search for Dragon Igneel. In a monthly magazine interview, Nakamura explained that he sees Gray as a supporting character and plays him with that in mind.

8 Haikyu !!

Tetsurou Kuroo laughing in Haikyuu

Kuroo Tetsuro is a supporting character and captain of the Nekoma High’s Boy’s Volleyball ClubinHaikyu !!In terms of arrogance, Kuroo isn’t as intense as Gojo can be, but Nakamura still exudes an air of “I’m good at what I do” when it comes to portraying Kuroo.

RELATED: What a Haikyuu !! Are you a character according to your zodiac sign?

Haikyu !!follows Hinata Shoyo’s journey to become one of Japan’s top volleyball players. Secondary characters like Kuroo help Hinata learn new skills and make the rivalry between Nekoma and Karasuno High even more intense than in the past. Kuroo was ranked in the top 10 inHaikyu !!character popularity polls by fans and by Weekly Shonen Jump, likely due to Nakamura’s ease and the relaxed but intimidating demeanor he brings to Kuroo.

7 A punch

A punchfollows hero Saitama, who defeats criminals and enemies just because it’s fun and he’s strong. Nakamura voices Saitama’s friend Satoru, best known by his hero aka Mumen Rider.

Mumen Rider is a weaker hero than his counterparts, but he’s determined not to let that stop him. Nakamura brings Mumen Rider’s passion to life when it comes to being brave and passionate about the work of heroes.

6 Boruto: The Next Generations Of Naruto

Kashin Koji in Boruto

Borutofollows Boruto, Naruto Uzumaki’s son, as he travels the world to become a ninja while trying not to be overshadowed by his father’s legacy. Being a ninja requires a lot of adventures and the accumulation of enemies, the Kara being one of the Boruto.

RELATED: 10 Best Boruto Moments That Prove The Series Is Worth Watching

Koji Kashin is a clone that operates in the Konoha sector as Kara’s interior. Nakamura tends to express characters with an arrogant layering of someone who is genuinely rational and brings perspective.

5 Basket of fruits

Sohma Shigure from the Fruit Basket.

Fruit basket (2019)follows Tohru Honda as she navigates the afterlife of her mother. The Sohma family stumbles upon Tohru living in a tent and offers to let her stay with them.Basket of fruits‘sSohma Shigure is the head of the house and the dog of the Chinese zodiac.

Shigure is another of the more arrogant and scheming characters in Nakamura who tries to play the role of comedy even in serious situations. Over the past season, Nakamura has managed to bring out Shigure’s pent-up intentions and emotions.

4 My hero university

My hero universityfollows Izuku Midoriya on the verge of becoming “the greatest hero in the world”. Along the way, student heroes are bound to meet pros who will be there to help or teach them a lesson. MHA‘s Pro Hero Hawks, who recently turned out to be Keigo Tamaki, is arrogant, affectionate, and always seems to be scheming.

In an interview with comic.com, Nakamura expressed that Hawks can be difficult because he knows there is a characterization gap between how he is portrayed in the manga and how he is in the anime. He had to somehow combine not showing his true intentions and being enthusiastic, and given the character’s popularity among fans of the anime, it’s clear that Nakamura was successful.

3 Kimi ni Todoke

The character of Yuichi Nakamura in Kimi ni Todoke, Ryu Sanada.

Nakamura is not limited to his ability to voice heroes and villains, but also silent side characters. Ryu Sanada fromKimi ni Todokeis described as someone who would persevere quietly.

Kimi ni Todokeis based on a shojo romance manga by Karuho Shiina. The show focuses on Kuronuma Sawako, nicknamed Sadako, as she learns how to make friends. Nakamura’s romantic roles are just as impressive as her more intense roles.

2 Life lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

Mitsuo Kumatani from Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan.

The 2021 animated seriesLife lessons withUramichi Oniisanfollows former gymnast Uramichi Omota as he reveals the hard truths of the world to a group of preschoolers. Nakamura’s character Mitsuo Kumatani is Uramichi’s youngest son and is the employee in bear costume on their morning show “Together with Mom”.

Nakamura’s calm but bossy voice presents an unusual exterior for a man in a children’s bear costume. Mitsuo can be a little intimidating to his superiors, but he always has a laid back demeanor.

1 Seraph Of The End: Vampire Reign

Ichinose Guren from Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign.

There is usually a discussion as to whether fans can decide to like or dislike Guren Ichinose’s character, fromSeraph of the end.Guren became head of the family at the age of 16 and is now a lieutenant colonel of the Imperial Japanese Demon Army sent to exterminate vampires.

Like Kuroo Tetsuro, Guren is a leader who values ​​and is passionate about teamwork. Nakamura’s characteristic nonchalance allows Guren to appear lazy as he secretly works hard behind the scenes. This is one of his most impressive vocal characters because, after Guren becomes a Namanari, his voice and demeanor change.

NEXT: 10 Best Comedy Voice Dub Performances In Animation

Split Image of Hawkeye, The Tracksuit Mafia and The Clown Feature


Next
Hawkeye: 10 things you need to know about the tracksuit mafia


About the Author

Cheyenne Hoover
(67 articles published)

Cheyenne Hoover is a writer, podcaster, and cosplayer based in Atlanta, Georgia. As a podcast host for Kessel Run Weekly, she often dives into Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney media threads for the episodes. Her passion for cinema and pop culture brought her to ScreenRant. In her spare time, Cheyenne rides a horse, pursues a master’s degree to become a screenwriter, and takes care of her crested gecko, Drogon.

More from Cheyenne Hoover

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://screenrant.com/voice-actor-yuichi-nakamura-anime/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: