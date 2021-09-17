The message behind Meghan Markles’ Pinky ring





Meghan markle once again, she used her jewelry to send a subtle message to the public about one of the social justice issues that was most close to her heart. The royal and her husband, Prince harry, appeared on the cover of Time commemorate the prestige of magazines List of the 100 most influential people. For the photoshoot, Harry wore an all-black outfit while Meghan went all-white, pairing his button-down, high-waisted pants with a subtle $ 525. Duo ear ring by Shiffon worn on her left hand next to her engagement ring. And according to the brand’s website, this piece of jewelry also comes with a secret message of social justice. Set with a small diamond alongside a larger diamond, this delicate and uniquely adjustable ring depicts one woman supporting another through a promise on the little finger, the product description says. The ring is also a favorite with celebrities like Christy turlington, Nicole kidman, Michelle obama, and one of Meghan’s closest friends, Serena williams. But Shiffon doesn’t just talk about empowering women, the company also donates 50% of its profits to fund female entrepreneurs, supporting eleven of these start-ups to date. They also use recycled metals and ethically sourced stones in their designs, wrapping them all in minimal, reusable material. In the About section of the brands website, they state: Our mission at Shiffon is to bridge this gender gap, especially in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is about acting and learning quickly, and we want to empower women to do so without being afraid of taking risks or failing. We are optimistic that we can start to make this change. Through our efforts, we aim to financially empower one million women around the world by 2025. Of course, this isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has used her accessories to send a subtle message about the things and people most important to her. Last month, Meghan posted a video announcing a new Archewell mentorship program to celebrate her 40th birthday in which she wore two constellation Logan Holliwell necklaces showing her children’s zodiac signs, Archie and Lili. The start of her relationship with Harry was also marked by a number of personalized balls. In December 2016, when the couple first started dating, Meghan was pictured shopping in Toronto wearing a dainty gold necklace with the initials M and H on it. And, in case that post isn’t clear enough, in February 2017, the Duchess doubled down on her new love, adding a gold ring with the letter H on it in her spin. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

