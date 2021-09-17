Entertainment
Aamir Khan Personally Called Naga Chaitanya To Offer Laal Singh Chaddha: “He Felt That I Would Be Fit For The Role” | Bollywood
Naga Chaitanya explained how he put Laal Singh Chaddha in a bag. The Telugu actor will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s film.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 1:55 PM IST
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. While the actor shared a photo with Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao from their shoot in Ladakh, Chaitanya has now opened up about how he got the role.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, released in 1994, starred Tom Hanks.
While speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Chaitanya revealed that he received a call from Aamir himself. I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial terms of the script, I traveled to Mumbai for the final discussions and was quickly taken on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he watched some of my performances and trailers for my movie and was very impressed and thought I would be suitable for the role, he said.
Chaitanya said hat as he marveled at Aamir’s excitement and energy levels on sets, he also shared that Aamir was aware of the ongoing developments in the Telugu film industry. He’s a music lover and he wanted me to play my old ANR and NTR classics, apart from current movie songs, he said.
It was previously reported that Chaitanya would try out the role of Aamir’s best friend in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha had also roped to Vijay Sethupathi. However, the actor had to withdraw from the project due to timing issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to News Minute, Vijay said Covid has arrived. He destroyed all of our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.
Also read: Aamir Khan joins his daughter Ira for dinner, remembers hugging her just in time. To concern
Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. Aamir and Kareena were also photographed recently in Mumbai shooting for the film.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-personally-called-naga-chaitanya-to-offer-laal-singh-chaddha-he-felt-i-d-be-apt-for-the-role-101631864464706.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]