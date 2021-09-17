Aamir Khan Personally Called Naga Chaitanya To Offer Laal Singh Chaddha: “He Felt That I Would Be Fit For The Role” | Bollywood

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. While the actor shared a photo with Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao from their shoot in Ladakh, Chaitanya has now opened up about how he got the role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, released in 1994, starred Tom Hanks.

While speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Chaitanya revealed that he received a call from Aamir himself. I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial terms of the script, I traveled to Mumbai for the final discussions and was quickly taken on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he watched some of my performances and trailers for my movie and was very impressed and thought I would be suitable for the role, he said.

Chaitanya said hat as he marveled at Aamir’s excitement and energy levels on sets, he also shared that Aamir was aware of the ongoing developments in the Telugu film industry. He’s a music lover and he wanted me to play my old ANR and NTR classics, apart from current movie songs, he said.

It was previously reported that Chaitanya would try out the role of Aamir’s best friend in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha had also roped to Vijay Sethupathi. However, the actor had to withdraw from the project due to timing issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to News Minute, Vijay said Covid has arrived. He destroyed all of our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. Aamir and Kareena were also photographed recently in Mumbai shooting for the film.