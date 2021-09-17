A scuba diver will give a free live lecture

PORT TOWNSEND – Bill Curtsinger, part owner of Sunrise Coffee Co., was once a deep space traveler in a quarter inch wetsuit. He was a photographer who took pictures from Antarctica to Hawaii, where he worked with writer Kenneth David Brower on packages for National Geographic.

“It was like going to Mars,” Brower said of their businesses on the high seas.

The two collaborators, friends for about four decades, will meet on Sunday evening for a live chat – about their work, their travels and anything that might come up.

The Northwind Art association will present the free program from 4 pm to 6 pm; registration is available on northwindart.org via the News link. While there is no charge, a $ 25 donation is suggested to support Northwind programs and scholarships.

Northwind is also hosting Curtsinger’s photography exhibition at the Grover Gallery in downtown Port Townsend, 236 Taylor St., until October 31. The gallery is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and every Monday at 5 p.m. Curtsinger gives small group lectures there. . To register, send an e-mail [email protected]

Brower, 76, lives in Berkeley, Calif., And traveled to Port Townsend this week. In an interview during a layover in Portland, Oregon, he recalled Curtsinger’s extraordinary willpower.

He’s a diver, said Brower, who wore a wetsuit in icy water where anyone else would insist on a drysuit.

“He had 36 chances,” the writer added, referring to the images on Curtsinger’s film roll.

The photographer himself remembers not being cold in these Antarctic conditions – until that 36th photo was taken. Then the deep cold suddenly set in.

The physical challenges of working in the ocean are unimaginable until you get there, Brower added.

Even in tropical waters, terror can appear.

“You know, there are sharks,” he said.

When Brower and Curtsinger were working off the Kona coast in Hawaii, they had what he called a shark cage joke, made out of PVC pipe and plexiglass. They would come in at night and turn off the lights.

Under the sea you have to scan the surroundings on all axes, Brower said, because a shark can come at you from any side, from above and below. Curtsinger was severely bitten in the hand and shoulder by a gray reef shark in the tropical Carolina Islands of the Pacific.

There were also unprecedented sensations.

Brower recalled times he and Curtsinger saw creatures such as the larval pearlfish, a translucent ribbon-like thing punctuated with yellow pom poms.

“We showed this to scientists, and they had never seen these little balls on them,” Brower added.

The ocean is still such a mystery – and people often talk about the strange phenomena that live in the depths. The surface, Brower said, is also rich in bizarre living things. He still marvels at everything.

“I was a Sierra Nevada guy,” he said before meeting Curtsinger.

Brower is the eldest son of the man many refer to as the father of the environmental movement in the 20th century. David Brower was the first executive director of the Sierra Club, from 1952 to 1969. Licensed from that post, he founded Friends of the Earth and the League of Voters for Conservation and was nominated twice for the Nobel Prize for peace.

Kenneth Brower had finished his freshman year at the University of California at Berkeley when his father asked him to work on a book in Big Sur, California. “Not Man Apart: Photographs of the Big Sur Coast” was published in 1965, and the youngest Brower began a career that would take him to all corners of the planet.

To experience the natural world is utterly wonderful, said Brower, but his work with Curtsinger was not a day at the beach.

When you shoot for National Geographic, a lot can go wrong.

It doesn’t matter, Brower said.

Bad weather, machine guns carrying poachers off the Nicaraguan coast: “You have to come back with a photo that nobody has ever seen.

During Sunday’s conversation, viewers will be encouraged to ask questions, and Brower hopes people get Curtsinger to tell the stories behind his underwater footage.

“Knowing what it takes to get those photos,” he said, “is wonderful.”

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]




