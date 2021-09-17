Quilcene Parade, Oyster races this weekend

QUILCENE – There will be some strange vegetables. Luxury cars, artfully arranged flowers and the four oyster races will converge. And in the middle of it all: the Worthington Mansion, a Victorian mansard roof ready for visitors.

It’s Quilcene Fair weekend, two days of activities in and around Quilcene School, 294715 US Highway 101, and near Worthington Park, 151 Columbia St., where the mansion is the centerpiece.

The fair itself will take place on the school campus on Saturday, with art, craft and food vendors, live music, and the annual auto show. Additionally, the Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club will mark its 75th anniversary with a flower arrangement contest and a weird vegetable contest at the fair.

Sunday brings the oyster races: a half marathon, 10 and 5 kilometer races – or walks – and the kids’ sprint, all starting and ending in Worthington Park. Details can be found at quilraces.com while runners and walkers can register in person for the Quilcene Fair on Saturdays.

“It’s a good small town fair,” said Bonnie McDaniel, co-organizer who works with the Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club and other local groups to raise awareness of the event.

With the strong possibility of rain on Saturday and Sunday, McDaniel and oyster race organizer Brian Cullin are not at all fazed.

The Quilcene School is built for the rain with lots of canopies and overhangs, McDaniel said. And running can be especially enjoyable when the air is humid and cool, said Cullin, himself a runner.

“The course is magnificent, with a view of the Olympics and the bay,” he added.

As of Thursday, some 200 people from across the United States had registered for all four oyster races, Cullin said.

Proceeds from Sunday’s events benefit Quilcene-Brinnon Dollars for Scholars, which offers scholarships to local youth.

Here is an itinerary for the weekend festivities:

Saturday

• 10 am The Quilcene Fair, car show, music and fundraising raffles open in and around Quilcene School and continue until 3 pm.

• 11:00 am The Quilcene Parade begins near the US Post Office, 294843 US Highway 101, and continues up the freeway toward US Bank.

• 2 pm to 5 pm The First Presbyterian Church commemorates its 130th anniversary with free ice cream and drinks as well as the church bell ringing 130 times. The public is invited to join in the celebration, meet Pastor Carol McLaughlin and even ring the bell. The church is at 294433 US Highway 101 across from Worthington Park.

Sunday

• 8:00 am The walkers of the Oyster Races Half Marathon have an early start.

• 9:00 am Start of the half-marathon runners.

• 9:15 am Beginning of the children’s sprint.

• 10:00 am departure of 10K and 5K runners and walkers.

• 11 am to 4 pm Tours of Worthington Manor are free to the public.

Sanitary measures

Security protocols will be in place during weekend activities, the Quilcene Fair and Parade Association says on the event’s website.

Wearing a mask is encouraged, as is vaccination against COVID-19, and free masks will be available at the show.

The vendors’ kiosks will be distributed and the gardening club competitions will take place outside under a tent; the children’s planting activity will be delivered in a take-out kit. The traditional children’s games at the fair have been canceled this year.

For more information on the show, visit quilcenefair.org or email [email protected] For more on the recent restoration of Worthington Mansion – a $ 1.6 million project that recorded over 37,000 volunteer hours – see WorthingtonParkQuilcene.org.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



