Entertainment
Quilcene Parade, Oyster races this weekend
QUILCENE – There will be some strange vegetables. Luxury cars, artfully arranged flowers and the four oyster races will converge. And in the middle of it all: the Worthington Mansion, a Victorian mansard roof ready for visitors.
It’s Quilcene Fair weekend, two days of activities in and around Quilcene School, 294715 US Highway 101, and near Worthington Park, 151 Columbia St., where the mansion is the centerpiece.
The fair itself will take place on the school campus on Saturday, with art, craft and food vendors, live music, and the annual auto show. Additionally, the Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club will mark its 75th anniversary with a flower arrangement contest and a weird vegetable contest at the fair.
Sunday brings the oyster races: a half marathon, 10 and 5 kilometer races – or walks – and the kids’ sprint, all starting and ending in Worthington Park. Details can be found at quilraces.com while runners and walkers can register in person for the Quilcene Fair on Saturdays.
“It’s a good small town fair,” said Bonnie McDaniel, co-organizer who works with the Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club and other local groups to raise awareness of the event.
With the strong possibility of rain on Saturday and Sunday, McDaniel and oyster race organizer Brian Cullin are not at all fazed.
The Quilcene School is built for the rain with lots of canopies and overhangs, McDaniel said. And running can be especially enjoyable when the air is humid and cool, said Cullin, himself a runner.
“The course is magnificent, with a view of the Olympics and the bay,” he added.
As of Thursday, some 200 people from across the United States had registered for all four oyster races, Cullin said.
Proceeds from Sunday’s events benefit Quilcene-Brinnon Dollars for Scholars, which offers scholarships to local youth.
Here is an itinerary for the weekend festivities:
Saturday
• 10 am The Quilcene Fair, car show, music and fundraising raffles open in and around Quilcene School and continue until 3 pm.
• 11:00 am The Quilcene Parade begins near the US Post Office, 294843 US Highway 101, and continues up the freeway toward US Bank.
• 2 pm to 5 pm The First Presbyterian Church commemorates its 130th anniversary with free ice cream and drinks as well as the church bell ringing 130 times. The public is invited to join in the celebration, meet Pastor Carol McLaughlin and even ring the bell. The church is at 294433 US Highway 101 across from Worthington Park.
Sunday
• 8:00 am The walkers of the Oyster Races Half Marathon have an early start.
• 9:00 am Start of the half-marathon runners.
• 9:15 am Beginning of the children’s sprint.
• 10:00 am departure of 10K and 5K runners and walkers.
• 11 am to 4 pm Tours of Worthington Manor are free to the public.
Sanitary measures
Security protocols will be in place during weekend activities, the Quilcene Fair and Parade Association says on the event’s website.
Wearing a mask is encouraged, as is vaccination against COVID-19, and free masks will be available at the show.
The vendors’ kiosks will be distributed and the gardening club competitions will take place outside under a tent; the children’s planting activity will be delivered in a take-out kit. The traditional children’s games at the fair have been canceled this year.
For more information on the show, visit quilcenefair.org or email [email protected] For more on the recent restoration of Worthington Mansion – a $ 1.6 million project that recorded over 37,000 volunteer hours – see WorthingtonParkQuilcene.org.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/quilcene-parade-oyster-races-this-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]