The viral “selfie museum” now open in the university district





The Viral Selfie Museum, dubbed Columbus’ first selfie museum, opened in the University District at 1555 N. Fourth St. The self-service photography studio features nearly 20 art installation rooms for both amateur and professional photographers to take snapshot-worthy photos in a variety of scenes. Owner Danielle White said she came up with the idea for the space after seeing similar concepts in Miami and other major cities. After some research, she realized there wasn’t one in Columbus, and figured people here would appreciate a space like this. Columbus is growing so much, it’s definitely something that [people] will like, she said. The former rental agent found the space through a former boss. The campus location is close enough to attract college-aged visitors as well as young people attending Short North, she said, but the fun is for all age groups. In addition, parking is free. To build the space, White worked with local home improvement and remodeling company Dream Makers and local artist Tayler Brady, in addition to the work she did herself. Not only are we a black-owned business, but also a local business, she said. As a resident of Columbus, born and raised, it is important to me to bring a sense of camaraderie back to the community. The pandemic has robbed us of so much in the past year and a half, sometimes including our smiles. If I can give back joy, laughter and smiles to one or more, then I have achieved what I had planned to do, she said. The hours are from Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets for children ages 4 to 12 cost $ 20 on weekdays and $ 22 on weekends. Adult tickets are $ 27 weekdays, $ 32 weekends. Tickets are on time and can be booked, while admissions are based on availability. Private sessions are available after hours. Masks are required to enter, wait and walk, but can be removed for photos. For more information visit viralselfiemuseum.com. All photos by Taijuan Moorman. Danielle White, owner of the Viral Selfie Museum

