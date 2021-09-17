Entertainment
documentary on Muhammad Ali faces a major challenge | Buckler airtime
The first time I heard of Muhammad Ali, he was not known as Muhammad Ali, it was Cassius Clay, who made appearances on Saturday night Fight of the Week, a program that introduced boxing in American salons every Saturday at 10 p.m. daddy let me stay up with him every Saturday night to watch him.
When Ali appeared on this show, he was a promising boxer, not a celebrity. There was no mixture of Ali or pre-fight poetry. The float like a butterfly, the sting like a bee, the phrase had not yet been invented.
Don Dunphy, the legendary boxing announcer, spoke about his athletic skills, not his personality.
That changed and the world of sports changed when Ali was ready to fight Sonny Liston for the World Heavyweight Championship in 1964. Pre-fight coverage consisted of Ali and his headline-making personality. His fans thought he was brash. His detractors thought he was arrogant. Before Ali, most boxers were men of few words. Ali changed that forever.
Because Ali-Liston’s fight took place during the February school holidays, I was able to stay awake and listen to The Fight Keiters radio call.
I expected Liston to win big. Ali, however, succeeded in causing confusion and a larger-than-life figure was created.
In the decades that followed, I paid attention to everything Ali did, his fights, his name change, his refusal to enter the military, his talk show appearances, his interviews with Howard Cosell. There were a lot of things to pay attention to Ali was the most publicized athlete in the world.
So when the four-part PBS documentary Muhammad Ali premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on Connecticut Public, filmmaker Ken Burns has a problem, can he tell me something about Muhammad Ali that I don’t know? already ?
The best documentaries can do it. Only the first two parts of the documentary Impeachment, explaining the relationship between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, have aired and I have already learned things that I did not know before.
Ali, however, was the greatest public figure of all time. He has lived his life in the media.
He has also been the subject of numerous films and documentaries, his life has been covered from top to bottom.
Can Burns and his daughter Sarah, who wrote the documentary, shed new light on a familiar subject?
Burns is arguably the best documentary filmmaker in television history, so it should be a compelling film.
For those viewers who don’t know much about Ali, you will be overwhelmed by the story of his life. If you’ve been following Ali, however, you’ve already been overwhelmed. What can Ken Burns do to overwhelm you again?
During his days as Dr McDreamy on Grays Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey looked more like Dr Nightmare.
Dempsey, who played Dr Derek Shepherd, created a lot more behind-the-scenes drama than on camera.
This is the story of a new book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grays Anatomy, written by Lynette Rice, which hits bookstores on Tuesday.
According to a chapter published by the Hollywood Reporter, Dempsey and series creator Shonda Rimes were constantly at their throats.
Dempsey was known to come to work late, he couldn’t wait to leave early and acted like he didn’t want to be there, which he didn’t.
They couldn’t kill Dempsey’s character fast enough. Maybe Ken Burns should make a documentary about it
