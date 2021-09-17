



The launch of Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album “Montero” once again proves the 22-year-old pop star is America’s first internet virologist. Our favorite sequin-clad rap cowboy has decided that the outing, which includes features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Megan Thee Stallion, has left him pregnant with possibilities. So naturally hebooked an exclusive interview and photo shoot with People magazine to reveal her baby bump. Following:Bob the Drag Queen is the best dressed headliner at the Moontower Comedy Festival With a wreath of flowers, a bouquet of white roses and a charming smile, he cradled his “womb” as the internet collapsed around him. The album is due out on Friday. On Wednesday, he released his baby shower video (no one showed up!) And Thursday he was “in labor”. While the hype surrounding her “pregnancy” was high, Celebrity, who is gay, released his baby registry: A list of 13 LGBTQ and HIV rights organizations that fans should support. What’s in the mirror, an Austin organization that “works to end mental health and HIV stigma through culturally affirming art, advocacy and care,” is included in the recap. Being included in the Lil Nas Xs Registry is invaluable visibility for our work to raise awareness of HIV prevention and treatment in the black and queer community, ”Tarik Daniels, group executive director, said in a statement. “The funds her fans donate will accelerate our nonprofit plan to overcome the stigma that drives new infections. “ Following:Olivia Rodrigo records ‘Austin City Limits’ but chances to get inside are ‘Brutal’ The founders of What’s in the Mirror see HIV as an issue of social justice and racial justice. “The three groups most affected by HIV are black gay men, black cisgender women and transgender women of color,” said a statement from the organization. They hope to overcome some of the structural barriers that lead to high infection rates by amplifying the message that HIV treatment and prevention strategies, like frequent testing and pre-exposure medications, are very effective. Like their pop star champion, the association also tries to break down the faith-based stigma around homosexuality which they believe contributes to the spread of HIV.

