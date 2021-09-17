“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” review: Jessica Chastain shines





Spanning several decades (and burying the tracks under makeup before the end), the film begins with meeting Tammy and Jim in 1960 and follows them through the 90s. The couple first embark on a whirlwind romance. , built around the desire to preach the gospel and to kill while doing so. “God doesn’t want us to be poor,” said a young Jim, raising his Bible teacher’s eyebrows.

Within a few years, they discovered television and worked for Pat Robertson’s Christian TV channel, with Jim throwing the word and Tammy seducing children with puppets and songs.

Tammy’s approach to religion welcomes everyone, which puts her at odds with Jerry Falwell Sr. (Vincent D’Onofrio), who not only grins at a woman entering the conversation, but seeks to build political power. of the religious right by condemning homosexuals.

“We paid for it all,” the couple marveled as they saw the lavish Robertson Estate, before the Bakkers launched their own broadcasting empire, the Praise The Lord Network (PTL), pumping money into their home. lavish lifestyle almost as fast as their viewers (or “partners,” as Jim calls them) can phone for contributions.

Adapted from the 2000 documentary of the same name by director Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) and writer Abe Sylvia, the film bounces back through the years of the hunt, exposing tensions in the relationship as Tammy finally turns to the pills, washing them away. with Diet Coke. Meanwhile, questions persist about PTL’s questionable finances, with Jim using what he describes as “persecuted by the secular press” as another means of separating the herd from their money. Currently in HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage,” Chastain remarkably manages to transform into Tammy Faye – from cheerful voice to cartoonish lashes – and still goes beyond simple impersonation. As for the supporting players, few sign up except for Tammy’s skeptical mother (Cherry Jones), who has the common sense to keep asking how her daughter can pay for those fabulous dresses and that seaside house. Lake. While Showalter punctuates the film with actual news clips and skillfully recreates the surreal interview of The Bakkers’ “Nightline”, the wrongdoings that occur within PTL are treated in a vague manner. Jim lashes out at Tammy as he’s obsessed with her various offerings, but sympathetically keeping the focus on seeing through her eyes, the narrative becomes messy, leaving blind spots on the inner workings of the network before it all collapses. In one respect, “Eyes of Tammy Faye” seems overly timely, with Falwell discussing the power of budding conservative media outweighing left-wing voices, and the Bakkers encouraging their audiences to trust them and ignore criticism. Like the documentary, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” highlights the contradictions and complexity surrounding its largely neglected at the time main character, from the daring to compassionately interview someone with AIDS (which prompted Falwell to reprimand) at the misogynistic treatment she faced both within the faith. community and media. It’s a terrific performance – putting down all that makeup to dig it up and find the woman inside. But he is in the service of a film which is not up to par. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will premiere in US theaters on September 17th. It is classified PG-13.

