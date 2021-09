Soviet chess legend sues Netflix for ‘sexist’ line on Queen’s Gambit

The last episode of the show said she had “never faced men”

The lawsuit says it’s wrong and “degrading”

Netflix dismisses accusation and vows to defend the case The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. TBILISI, Sept. 17 (Reuters) – The world’s first female chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $ 5 million libel suit against Netflix (NFLX.O) for a line from her series “The Queen’s Gambit “which his lawyers deem false and sexist. The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a heroine in her South Caucasian hometown of Georgia, was described in the last episode of the series as a champion who had “never faced men”. The lawsuit filed on Gaprindashvili’s behalf in a US federal court in Los Angeles said the reference to her “degraded her accomplishments in front of an audience of several million people.” Legal documents seen by Reuters said the five-time world champion was “the first woman in history to achieve international chess grandmaster status among men.” She had played against at least 59 male chess players in 1968, the year the episode unfolded, according to legal documents. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but was quoted in US media as saying it “would vigorously defend the case.” “We believe this claim has no basis,” said a spokesperson for the US streaming giant. “The Queen’s Gambit”, based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, tells the story of young orphan Beth Harmon who becomes the world’s best chess player during the Cold War era. Harmon, who is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is described by Netflix as someone “determined to overcome the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.” The series won two Golden Globes this year and nabbed 18 nominations at this weekend’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It is said that he inspired more women to play chess. Gaprindashvili’s lawyers claim the series, released in October 2020, caused her professional harm and want the line that she has never confronted men removed, calling it “grossly sexist and disparaging.” The lawsuit accuses the series of continuing to cause Gaprindashvili, who participates in senior chess tournaments, “irreparable damage”. Netflix, headquartered in California, has hired former Russian world champion Garry Kasparov and US national master Bruce Pandolfini as consultants. Reportind by David Chkhikvishvili; Writing and additional reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Editing by Andrew Heavens

