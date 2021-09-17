Entertainment
How Jessica Chastain Became Tammy Faye
Jessica Chastain has spent years seizing the opportunity to play Tammy Faye Messner, the tireless star of Christian broadcasting. Best known to an audience of millions as Tammy Faye Bakker, she and Jim Bakker, her then husband, chaired the popular PTL television ministry until they were overthrown at the at the end of the 1980s by financial and sexual scandals.
So when Chastain finally got that chance in Tammy Faye’s eyes, a new biopic starring Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and directed by Michael Showalter, she was determined to look like that role. As Chastain said of the woman behind her character: she never really did anything halfway. She didn’t have a shred of being cool or aloof with her. So I just felt like I couldn’t dip my toe or be cool and distant in the performance. I had to jump in the wildest and most extreme way. Because that’s how she lived every moment.
Chastain had done her own research for the film, which Searchlight Pictures will release on Friday: She searched for magazine articles on Messner, who died in 2007, as well as old photographs and television appearances. But this transformation required a team of makeup artists, hairdressers and wardrobes. Some of them had worked with Chastain before and they knew what was expected of them. That’s basically what she says she wants, hairstylist Stephanie Ingram said, adding: At this point you just have to get there.
Here, Chastain and several of the artists who worked on The Eyes of Tammy Faye explain how they were able to fill the shoes of TV personalities (not to mention her wigs, sequins and acrylics).
Prostheses
Justin Raleigh, the film’s prosthetic makeup designer, and his team faced a double challenge. First, the design of prosthetics (artificial skin devices made of silicone gel filled with gel) that struck the right balance between character and performer: Jessica wanted to lose herself in the role and truly play Tammy without completely erasing Jessica. also, said Raleigh. We had a very careful dance on how much prosthesis we were going to use or not. Second, to create cohesive looks that would match Bakker in his most recognizable eras: working backwards, once we’ve established what we need to do for the ’80s and’ 90s, the only way to make the rest work. would add prosthetics. to her younger appearance, explained Raleigh. We had to keep this level of continuity, anatomically speaking, throughout the film.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Chastain wore prostheses on his cheeks, a device on his chin (to cover a dimple), and duct tape to roll up the tip of his nose. In scenes set in the 1980s, she added a bodysuit, full neck prosthesis, and a device to her upper lip; for the 90s, she added bags under the eyes. All along, Raleigh said, the cheeks were the defining element that was to continue throughout.
Reconcile
Despite all the cosmetics Messner wore and even though she was ridiculed for it, members of the makeup team said they wanted to avoid the teasing. It was just about making sure that nothing we did compromised the authenticity of who she was and that we never crossed the line of a caricature, said makeup artist Linda Dowds, who has worked with the ‘actress in 15 films, starting with the 2013 horror film Mom.
Dowds, who ran the makeup department on Tammy Faye’s Eyes, said there always has to be an element of beauty in the way the character used makeup: She loved makeup and she loved looking like she was doing it in makeup. She just got more daring with it.
Pink was a predominant color in her youthful palette, but over time her coloring became darker and she tattooed her eyeliner, eyebrows, and lip liner (recreated with a marker over Chastain). We also had a lot more lashes to process, we went from one coat of mascara to four or five, Dowds said. She said things in interviews like: Who says you can’t put mascara on false eyelashes? Where do these rules come from? You don’t have to be poor to be a Christian.
Disguises
To build a wardrobe for Tammy Faye onscreen, the film’s costume designer, Mitchell Travers, also had to step into her character: Honestly, I went shopping like Tammy, Travers said. She had an expression where she looked like shopping was her favorite cardio. And she was a woman who loved to hunt.
He scoured real estate exchanges and sales, shopped on Etsy and at TJ Maxx, looking for clothes for a woman who wanted to look powerful before she could even afford it and who then had access to money, then lost it.
I could tell the story of what it was like to be comfortable with money and almost forget that things had prices, Travers said. And I could also tell the story of what it was like to have lost everything and the pressure to live up to that character when you didn’t have the funds.
In its heyday of the 1980s, the characters’ clothes looked new and everything was great: the epaulettes, the clip-on earrings, the polka dots. And for Tammy Fayes’ post-PTL life, Travers said, he tried to reuse earlier looks that were already put together, so that you feel like it’s a woman clinging to something that was there. but that doesn’t come so easily.
Hair
For Chastain’s hair to resemble Tammy Fayes’ memorable braids, it took no less than 11 wigs: brunettes for her youth; tall blondes for his heyday in the ’80s and reds for his later years, even a removable wig with a built-in headband that Chastain could pull off to reveal the characters with short, spindly locks (in fact, another wig). And don’t assume that Stephanie Ingram, head of the film hair department and another veteran of many Chastain projects, just found these wigs on a store shelf.
It’s funny because people say, you take them out of the box, you put them on, Ingram said. I’m like, mmm, no you don’t. Some wigs were colored and tailored to Chastains specifications and others were tailor-made for her. Any given day on set might also require an additional five to ten stylists to deliver vintage hair to the rest of the cast. Towards the end of filming, when Tammy Faye files for divorce from her husband, Ingram said, I fell apart. I guess my body just disappeared, oh my god you really did.
Performance
Playing a role under many layers of wigs, clothing, makeup, and silicone was a largely new process for Chastain. She said her closest previous experience was portraying the shady heroine in a Broadway production of The Heiress, on which she hadn’t benefited from such a large artistic team: I had a prosthetic nose, which I applied myself, she said. So I have the greatest respect for what they do. Because it was really hard.
Transforming into Tammy Faye each day could sometimes take up to five to seven hours, even before filming began, but Chastain said long preparation gave her at least the extra time to connect with her character. When you’re sitting in a chair for that long, it can be exhausting, Chastain said. I was constantly watching videos of her, listening to her voice. I was using it as a track. Sometimes when you play a character you get a 30 minute track and then you take off and shoot. My character had an extra long track.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/17/movies/jessica-chastain-eyes-of-tammy-faye.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]