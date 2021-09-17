How Jessica Chastain Became Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain has spent years seizing the opportunity to play Tammy Faye Messner, the tireless star of Christian broadcasting. Best known to an audience of millions as Tammy Faye Bakker, she and Jim Bakker, her then husband, chaired the popular PTL television ministry until they were overthrown at the at the end of the 1980s by financial and sexual scandals.

So when Chastain finally got that chance in Tammy Faye’s eyes, a new biopic starring Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and directed by Michael Showalter, she was determined to look like that role. As Chastain said of the woman behind her character: she never really did anything halfway. She didn’t have a shred of being cool or aloof with her. So I just felt like I couldn’t dip my toe or be cool and distant in the performance. I had to jump in the wildest and most extreme way. Because that’s how she lived every moment.

Chastain had done her own research for the film, which Searchlight Pictures will release on Friday: She searched for magazine articles on Messner, who died in 2007, as well as old photographs and television appearances. But this transformation required a team of makeup artists, hairdressers and wardrobes. Some of them had worked with Chastain before and they knew what was expected of them. That’s basically what she says she wants, hairstylist Stephanie Ingram said, adding: At this point you just have to get there.

Here, Chastain and several of the artists who worked on The Eyes of Tammy Faye explain how they were able to fill the shoes of TV personalities (not to mention her wigs, sequins and acrylics).