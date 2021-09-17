Meow Wolf launch in Denver, (finally) taking visitors to the Convergence Station

From the transit-style hall, visitors then decide for themselves which of the four different worlds to go to.

Are they heading for the grimy metropolis of C Street or the calming natural world of Numina? How about the frozen space castle on Eemia or the Ossuary catacombs? All roads lead to dozens of hidden rooms, intertemporal passages and many new clues.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite A bodega inside Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station. September 13, 2021.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station. September 13, 2021.

In 2008, Meow Wolfs’ principle seemed quite simple when it was created: to create a space that allows artists to go beyond the typical gallery exhibition and make it an immersive experience. It became the band’s calling card when they opened their first attraction in 2016 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. House of the Eternal Return. Then, the eclectic attraction of the Meow Wolfs supermarket Omega market debuted earlier this year in Las Vegas.

More than 300 artists have contributed to the Meow Wolfs Denver outpost. Of these, Meow Wolf says 20% identify as LGBTQ, 51% are women and 38% are people of color.

Corn Meow Wolf has had its fair share of controversy, too much. A sex discrimination lawsuit by former Denver manager Zo Williams and salary theft charges at its location in New Mexico have soured some of the company’s view artists. But there are still many artists excited to share their work on the Meow Wolfs Denver spacecraft, and the company says it made a concerted attempt to better include residents and history of its neighboring Sun Valley neighborhood in his job.

Andrea Thurber and her five-person artist collective Church of Many are just a few of more than 100 Colorado artists whose work is now on display at Meow Wolf. The group piece Ruptured Time is a meditation on memory, one of the central themes of Convergence Stations.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite The entrance to a pizzeria in Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station. September 13, 2021.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Caity Kennedy, one of the original founders of Meow Wolf, stands inside the collective’s new location in Denver. September 13, 2021.

He’s supposed to be a mix of a vintage living room and a brain, Thurber said. It is therefore a place to experience the simultaneous creation and degradation of memory. It’s based on dementia and how the brain interprets memory after it’s been somehow degraded.

The role of memory in Meow Wolf pays homage to the past and plays with the idea of ​​What if? Writer Erika Wurth has teamed up with artist Therin Zimmerman to imagine a colorful and futuristic indigenous planet in Help Save My World. The coin recognizes the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, where American soldiers killed more than 200 Cheyennes and Arapaho in what is now southeast Colorado. He also looks to the current aboriginal community of Denvers for inspiration.

It’s based on the idea of ​​Indigenous Futurism, which is somewhat inspired by Afrofuturism, Wurth said. And finally the idea is with this piece, what if, during the invasion, the natives of Colorado were perhaps allowed to go to another planet by a being and live unhindered and uninterrupted.

Inside Meow Wolf, not far from Help Save My World, is Mongovoo, a meditative cave designed by a Denver-based family of Mongolian artists including Jennifer Tsogo. The space is intended to cleanse visitors of negative energy.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Artist Scott Hildebrant in his hallway at Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station. September 13, 2021.

It’s the first time for all Mongols, you know, [work] on this large scale. So it’s a very great honor to represent our culture, Tsogo said.

The list of references and tributes to Denvers’ past is long at Meow Wolf.

In other places of the Convergence Station, events and personalities from the city’s past are remembered: an old RTD bus and the musical group Wheelchair sports camp pay homage to Band of 19, a group that fought for accessibility rights for people with disabilities in America. And nearby, a group of artists created the piece Aquakota as a tribute to the Denver artist. Colin Ward died in 2018.

Other Meow Wolf artists pay homage to the missing but not forgotten Denvers at local landmarks like the Denver baguette and the Cinderella City Shopping Center.

Joanna Garner, Senior Artistic Director of Meow Wolf Denvers, said the idea of ​​telling a story of Denvers’ past, its possible future is what sets Meow Wolf apart from other art or visual museums.

There are all of these opportunities for people to immerse themselves in the world and the characters, to discover a deeper story, and hopefully continue to participate in this and other exhibits.