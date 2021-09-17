Historic Gold Coast turns into West Hollywood’s next chill out bar





Since 2020, a number of longtime West Hollywood bars have closed, including Flaming Saddles, Rage and last August, the 40-year-old Gold Coast. The closed space of these is in new hands with a tribute name Bar Or and is expected to open in January 2022. Translated from French, Gold is Gold and a nod to its former tenant, which owners Stephanie (Stevie) Schestag, Circus of Books owner Rob Novinger and former Fashion Police co-host George Kotsiopoulos design as an inclusive LGBTQI space. Kotsiopoulos noted that the trio rented the property directly from the owner and that it was not a continuation of the Gold Coast, which closed in August 2020. What we are doing is getting started. a new chapter continuing the traditions that the community covets for this space, says Kotsiopoulos. The last thing we wanted was for it to become something other than a gay bar. The partners are preparing an all-day bar model where people can walk into Bar Or for day coffee and evening cocktails. Said Kotsiopoulos, it will be in equal parts candle, chic and ratchet. Everyone should be a little of all of these things. In other news: Long Beach could see a food hall the same size as DTLA’s Grand Central Market. The former Acres of Books site will have a 23-story, 252-foot-tall mixed-use residential tower on the former site of the historic Acres of Books. Brian Addisons revisited Longbeachize has the whole story.

The 11th edition OC Japan Fair is again at the OC Fair & Event Center from October 15-17. Tickets are a steal at $ 10. ABC-7 reports an issue in the order of LA County vaccine requirements. According to bar and restaurant owners, some businesses will fall under a different policy and inadvertently create an uneven playing field.

Restaurants with a party vibe are taking a new path in the COVID-19 era. The Robb Report watch watch.

DTLA’s rooftop bar, Broken Shaker, is raising money for Hurricane Ida relief efforts this Monday with an event called A Taste of New Orleans. Proceeds will benefit Turning Tables and Another Round Another Rally, and the $ 20 ticket includes free drinks, small bites and entertainment in New Orleans. Proof of vaccination is required and tickets available here. Broken shaker Wonho Frank Lee

Register to receive the newsletter

LA Eater

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2021/9/17/22679311/bar-or-opening-west-hollywood-queer-bar-nightlife-am-intel-gold-coast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos