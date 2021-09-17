How Paloma Elsesser made old Hollywood glamor her own at the Met Gala





Paloma Elsesser rewrites what the American icon looks like. This was the inspiration behind the show stopping Zac Posen’s dress she wore earlier this week at the Met Gala, which was celebrated on the best dressed lists and blessed us all with the perfect figure of the form. perfectly fitted mannequins. From concept to red carpet, the look came to fruition in two weeks, driven by a desire to showcase both timeless Hollywood glamor and modern beauty. I think the modern American icon is a recovery of what I look like, and she’s a person who controls who she is and who she wants to be, Elsesser says. It can be messy, it can be undefined, and it can be imperfect. I am constantly committed to rewriting the rules that I have been brainwashed into believing they were the right ones. And I’m still learning, that’s why I tell myself, I don’t know if I’m an icon, but it’s a deep gift to be a visible person. Photographed by Lauren Davis The decision to work with Posen was an obvious choice for Elsesser and stylist Carlos Nazario, who began by asking, who is the American designer who adores women in all facets of word and creation, in commentary and composition. overall, according to Elsesser. The apple red duchess satin gown is a clear homage to the great Charles James, whose dresses celebrated the curves of the feminine figure with corsets and sculptural skirts, a point of reference Posen captured perfectly with this v-bodied gown. plunging. It took three people to squeeze Elsesser into the corset. Elsesser compares the experience to that of a contortionist. Yes there were the Audrey Hepburns of that time, but there were also the Marilyns, it was really a celebration and a concern for the softness, the femininity and the beauty of the female form. Never one to play it safe on a red carpet, Elsesser wanted to strike a balance between the almost over-perfect look of Hollywood glamor, the luxury and ornamentation of this historical period, and her own sense of a bit of a weird style. To do this, she sported her finger wave hairstyle, crimson eyeshadow that swept over her eyebrows, and Ana Khouri ruby, diamond and white gold earrings. One of her favorite details of the dress was the tea-tinted tulle added to the dress’s train, giving it even more dimension and substance. Elsesser noted how meaningful it was to see body diversity at the event. Precious Lee, Barbie Ferreira, and Nikkie de Jager all drew attention in bodycon dresses and how surreal it was to be sitting with Lee inside the event. It was just that magical moment to be like, we’re meant to be here, but damn it, we sat at the Met Gala with comfort and ease, and we’re meant to be here. It’s really powerful and it’s really important. Photographed by Lauren Davis Photographed by Lauren Davis Above, watch how Posen, Elsesser, and Nazario made the dream dress come true. Directed by Danielle Aphrodite Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI and A $ AP Rocky jewelry in ERL

