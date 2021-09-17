‘Teacup’ launch on consoles, Action Horror ‘Dap’ heads to Steam – The Hollywood Reporter





The Independent Gamer is an organized roundup of independent gaming news, landing here every other Friday. Narrative adventure Tea cup Launch this month on consoles From Chilean developer Smarto Club and Pennsylvania publisher Whitethorn Games comes Tea cup, a narrative adventure following a shy frog who goes in search of ingredients for a snack. Tea cup releases September 23 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Humble Bundle will release six titles in the coming months Humble Games, the publishing division of Humble Bundle, releases a bunch of titles from different studios. Among them is the puzzle game of Witch Beam Unpacking (released November 2 for PC, Xbox One, Switch and more), the retro roguelite from Nullpointer Games In the pit (out October 19 on Xbox One and PC), scripted action-adventure The savage at heart by Moonlight Kids (out November 16 on PS4 and Switch), Studio Thunderhorses’s Flynn: Son of Crimson (Released September 15 on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PS4, and Switch). Australian Studio to release horror action game on Steam Melbourne-based developer Melting Parrot has revealed that its first horror action-adventure game Dap releases for PC via Steam on September 29. The game asks players to collect a herd of creatures known as Daps through a waking nightmare. Along the way, there will be monsters to fight, puzzles to solve, and ancient mysteries to unravel. Atari Highlights Upcoming titles Among the games currently available or intended for Atari VCS very soon is retro sports adventure Pixel Cup Football from Batovi Games Studio in Uruguay (available now), with the role-playing shooter Bite the bullet by Mega Cat Studios (coming soon). The last game in history Air series: Aery: Castle of the Sky, will launch on September 24. Community Sandbox MMORPG Coming to PC All-remote San Francisco-based development studio Clockwork Labs revealed this week that its first cross-platform sandbox community MMORPG BitCraft will first be available on PC. Players can move around the game as solo adventures or work with others to build a modifiable savage civilization. “This is a really ambitious MMO, which aims to let players play the way they want, rather than holding hands through the content,” said Clockwork Labs co-founder Alessandro Asoni. , in a press release. “You can farm a comfortable village, run your own complex farm, or be part of a much larger empire of connected cities. The ownership of what this world becomes is really in the hands of our players. “ Pre-alpha testing for BitCraft will begin this fall, with further announcements coming soon.

