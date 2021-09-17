“Schitt’s Creek” creator Dan Levy signs film and television contract with Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





Dan Levy is strengthening his future. The Schitt Creek the creator signed a rich new multi-year global film and television contract with Netflix. The cinematic component will begin immediately, while the TV portion will begin in July 2022, after his three-year contract with Disney-backed ABC Signature expires. Sources say the deal, which is for three or four years, is valued at much more than Levy’s Disney pact for television alone. Levy’s first project with the streamer will be an untitled romantic comedy feature film that the Schitt Creek The winner of an Emmy will write, direct, produce and act. “Dan Levy is an incredible, versatile creative talent, who approaches every story thoughtfully with a meaningful perspective,” Netflix Global Film Director Scott Stuber and Global Television Director Bela Bajaria said in a joint statement Wednesday in a joint statement. . “His work on Schitt Creek charmed audiences around the world and we are thrilled to partner up and create new movies and shows with Dan. The Emmy-winning designer found himself at the center of a multi-outlet bidding war in late 2019, ahead of the Pop TV favorite’s sixth and final season. Netflix strongly pursued a deal with Levy at the time after the streamer agreed to Schitt Creek helped catapult the series to a larger audience and ultimately a sweep of the Emmys for its final season. Levy, who was also being sued by Warner Bros. TV and Disney’s 20th Television, ultimately chose to sign a three-year comprehensive deal with ABC Signature in September 2019, which sources at the time said was valued at $ 2 million per year. Levy and his team, after the history Schitt Creek Emmys haul, reportedly asked ABC Signature executives to renegotiate the deal to better reflect its value as a winning multiple of Emmy while extending the term of the pact. The studio, the sources said, declined to renegotiate or talk about extensions, as Levy was only a year after the start of a three-year deal that has so far only been successful. to a presentation for an animated comedy on Hulu. Sources say Levy spent the first five months of his ABC pact Schitt Creek before devoting himself to development for Disney. With ABC unwilling to renegotiate, Levy sought a backup deal earlier this year. Netflix quickly picked up the in-demand creator whose show continued to find new audiences during the pandemic lockdown. Levy, who played and co-created favorite Pop alongside his father, Eugene Levy, is said to have several projects in various stages of development at ABC. It’s unclear how his impending release from Netflix will impact these projects. With his TV contract with Netflix unable to begin until his contract expires in June, Levy will initially focus on an untitled romantic comedy feature film. Additional details on the film, which is produced by Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske, are being kept under wraps. “Netflix offered Schitt Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us, ”Levy said on Wednesday. “Watching the show thrive there only made me excited to continue telling specific and meaningful stories with them both on TV and in the feature film. A moment of complete loop. Levy is replaced by WME, Artists First, MGMT Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

