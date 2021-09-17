Redbox Entertainment Acquires US Distribution Rights for Action Thriller Movie Vendetta | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 17, 2021– Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced that it has acquired the US distribution rights for the action thriller Vendetta. Written and directed by Jared Cohn ( The horde ), Vendetta presents a star-studded cast that includes Golden Globe-winning actor Bruce Willis ( Die hard ), Clive Standen ( Taken ), Thomas Jane ( The last son ), Théo Rossi ( Army of the Dead), and Mike Tyson ( The hangover ). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have limited theatrical release and be available day and date on demand. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005079/en/ ‘Vendetta’ is an action thriller from Redbox Entertainment which will debut in 2022. (LR) Theo Rossi and Bruce Willis are seen here in a scene from the film. (Credit: Redbox Entertainment). When his daughter is murdered, William Duncan (Standen) takes justice himself and sets out on a quest for retaliation. After killing the street thug responsible for his death, he finds himself in the middle of a war with the thug’s brother (Rossi), father (Willis) and their gang, who are equally determined to get revenge. A tense back-and-forth game of revenge ensues. In the end, William discovers that the quest for revenge never wins. “We’re always on the lookout for movies that have compelling storylines and actors who will bring those stories to life,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. ” Vendetta has all of these and it will have the public on the edge of their seats when it premieres next year. “ Vendetta is produced by Amar Balaggan ( William, the past never dies ), Benjamin Rappaport ( Drone, the last word ) and Ross Mrazek ( The pot of curses, the butterfly effect 3 ) by BAR None Productions and Corey Large ( Cosmic sin, it follows, the man of November, the only survivor ) of 308 companies in association with Vector Film Services, Media Capital Group and TNG Capital Corp. Willis is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham, Standen by Management 360, CAA and Ziffren Brittenham, Tyson by Paradigm Talent Agency, Jane by Paradigm Talent Agency and Ziffren Brittenham, and Rossi by Management 360, Paradigm Talent Agency and Schrech Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment and Brian OShea of ​​The Exchange. About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. About the exchange Collaborative and transparent, The Exchange is a leading international sales, finance and production company committed to building strong relationships between filmmakers, film financiers and distributors through the exchange of products, information and of business. Founded by sales veteran Brian O’Shea, the company specializes in high-quality commercial films that appeal to North American audiences and the ever-changing global film market. For more information, please visit: www.theexchange.ws. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005079/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER COMMUNICATIONS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT FILM AND PHOTO EDITING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/17/2021 10 a.m. / DISC: 09/17/2021 10:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005079/en

