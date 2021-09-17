The 2021 Emmy Awards: by the numbers

Cedric The Entertainer, Emmy Awards TV host, at the 73rd Annual Emmy Press Preview at the … [+] Television Academy Plaza on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in North Hollywood, California (Photo by Danny Moloshok / Invision for Television Academy / AP Images)

This Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, CBS will air 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the show will also air live on Paramount + with a few other viewing options. The annual awards ceremony is televised the day before the start of the 2021-2022 television season. Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards for the first time. With concerns about Covid, the Emmys will reduce the number of participants and the location will be an outdoor tent adjacent to the Staples Center. Networks run television broadcasting every year. Last year’s TV show aired on ABC and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in a virtual setting. Next year, the Emmy Awards will air on NBC.

The Emmy Awards come at a time when live awards show ratings are plummeting. Last year, the Emmy Awards averaged just 6.1 million viewers, the lowest to date. This year, the Oscars on ABC averaged just 10.4 million viewers, making it by far the least-watched Oscar telecast of all time. The 2021 Grammy Awards on CBS also hit a new low, averaging just 8.8 million viewers. Two weeks before the Golden Globes on NBC, it averaged just 6.9 million viewers, down 62% year-over-year.

More recently, last week, MTV VMAs averaged less than 900,000 viewers, making it the least-watched VMA broadcast to date, marking the eighth consecutive year of audience decline. By comparison, the 2011 VMAs averaged a record 12.4 million viewers. Genre losing popularity and Emmy Awards clashing again with marquee showdown (Kansas City vs. Baltimore) on NBCs Sunday night football, another low grade is expected.

As in recent years, many Emmy nominees have come from premium pay cable networks or streaming video providers. In 2021, HBO / HBO Max led the way with 130 nominations (94 on HBO and 36 on HBO Max), with Netflix



coming in second with 129 nominations. (Despite all the nominations and critical acclaim, no Netflix program has ever won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama.) In its first full year of streaming, Disney + was next with 71 nominations.

Streaming video is expected to dominate the awards ceremony. Online programming accounted for seven of the eight nominations for the Outstanding Comedy Series. (The first-time nominees making up 75% of the total.) Streaming video also accounted for six of the eight nominees for the Outstanding Drama Series.

Consult the programs The crown on Netflix and The Mandalorian on Disney + are tied with most nominees at 24 each. WandaVision on Disney + was next with 23 nominees. Other highly nominated programs were Hulus The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC Saturday Night Live both with 21 nods. Ted lasso on Apple + landed 20 nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy, surpassing Joy with 19. Both The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix and HBO Lovecraft Country (since canceled) had 18 nominations each.

Here are some more fun facts about the Biggest Night on TV.

35.79 million: Average audience for the 1986 Emmy Awards on NBC, hosted by David Letterman and Shelley Long. This is the most watched Emmy Awards telecast of all time

$ 150,000 to $ 500,000: The average cost range for launching an Emmy campaign. Some have reached as much as $ 1 million.

$ 46,400: The total cost to make all of the Emmy Awards (excluding multiple winners).

$ 400: The cost to make an Emmy Award, the metal statue is coated with copper, nickel, pure silver, and 24 karat gold. If each statue were made entirely of gold, the estimated cost would be around $ 150,000. An engraved nameplate is made for each candidate.

306: The number of Emmy nominations for NBC Saturday Night Live, most of any program. In its 45 seasons, SNL has won 76 Emmy Awards. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels has 92 Emmy nominations. HBO Game Of Thrones ranks second with 161 nominations (winning 59).

$ 200: The cost that Academy members pay each year.

116: The number of Emmy Award categories, 26 categories will be televised.

98: The age of the oldest Emmy Award winner, Norman Lear. In 2020, Lear won to live in front of a studio audience: all with family and good times. Lear won his first Emmy Award for All in the family, fifty years ago.

46: The number of Emmy nominations won by NBC this year, the most of any broadcast network (21 of them are for Saturday Night Live).

44: In 2021, the number of artists nominated for the first time for the main, secondary, guest or short categories.

37: The highest number of nominations an individual program has received in a year (Roots in 1977).

19: Including this year, the number of years the HBO brand won the most Emmy nominations among programmers.

14: The youngest age of an Emmy Award winner, Roxana Zal won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Special Series for Something about Amelia in 1984.

11: The number of words in the shortest acceptance speech for an Emmy Award winner. In 2013, Nurse Jackies Merritt Wever, after winning the award for Best Supporting Comedy Actress, said: “Thank you very much. Thank you very much. I have to go. Goodbye.”

ten: The number of consecutive years (2003-2012) The Daily Show with Jon Stewart won for Outstanding Variety Series, the longest winning streak of all television shows.

9: The number of Emmy Awards Schitts Creek won the most comedy count in a single year last year, sweeping the comedy category.

8: The number of Emmy Awards won by the late Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the largest number of performers. Allison Janney has won seven Emmy Awards and is nominated this year for Mom. The late Ed Asner also won seven Emmy Awards, the most of any male artist.

8: The number of Emmy nominations for the late Quibi this year. Last year, Quibi won ten nominations.

6 pounds, 12 ounces: The middleweight of an Emmy Award.

5 1/2: The number of hours it takes to win an Emmy Award. White gloves are used to avoid fingerprints.

5: Two programs were nominated five times Outstanding Comedy Series; they are Frasier and Modern family. Additionally, Kelsey Grammer is the only performer to be nominated for an Emmy Award in three different comedies (Hi, Frasier and Wings) representing the same character, Frasier Crane.

4: The number of times Johnny Carson has hosted the Emmy Awards, more than anyone.

4: Five programs were nominated four times Outstanding Drama Series; they are Hill Street Blues, Mad Men, West Wing, LA Law and Game Of Thrones.