Great Britain News Network Looming War – The Hollywood Reporter

After all, a showdown on a UK news channel may be underway, with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp revealing plans to launch a network called talkTV in 2022 and listing Piers Morgan as the first big outdoor talker. name.

Thursday’s announcement came days after the much-discussed GB News, which launched in June with support from Discovery as a right-wing alternative to the BBC and ITV News, lost its chairman Andrew Neil, who was also a face key on the air, following a debate on whether it was getting too a clone of Fox News and could struggle to retain viewers and advertisers.

News Corp’s UK branch, News UK, said earlier this year that it would not launch a long-considered UK news network because it would not be financially viable, but has now changed course dramatically.

“New The UK will launch a new channel, TalkTV in early 2022, “he said Thursday. “The channel will be broadcast live and widely available on all platforms, including linear TV and OTT with content available on social media as well as on New The UK’s vast inventory of websites and apps. Anyone in the UK will be able to access the channel, live or on demand, on their TV or any personal device. “

He added: “talkTV will offer a mix of New The British stable of household brands. There will be a good hour new bulletins, sports and entertainment programming and news, debates, opinions and documentaries.

Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK, said: “We are committed to providing choice for viewers and streaming viewers and bringing the best of our journalism to the screen. By taking advantage of modern technology, we can produce high quality shows at low cost.

Regardless of how talkTV looks when it arrives, many believe Murdoch and Brooks will want it to perform better than GB News.

On his first full day, the network GB News – who fought against many startup technical errors during his first weeks – peaked with 2.2 million viewers. In July, reports cited a daily audience of just over one million viewers, below more than 2.5 million for Sky News, owned by Comcast. Audience numbers then fell, notoriously to zero at least twice a day in mid-July according to the BARB rating agency after facing a boycott when a host knelt on air in solidarity with the football team of England. The host was suspended before leaving for good.

Even the arrival of the former head of Brexit Party Nigel Farage, a familiar face on British television and known for its support for Donald Trump did not dampen the spirits. The Guardian is now report the network was looking to hire more former stable mates of Brexit Party Farage “in what appears to be a movement to the right of the political spectrum.”

After its release, Neil has told the BBC that he felt like “a minority of one” on the network. “More and more differences emerged between me and other senior executives and the board,” he said, adding that he left the channel because he would not be part of a “British Fox News.” Asked about his first performances, he said it could not be called a “surprising success”.

But poaching Morgan – who was tipped to move itself to GB after leaving ITV News Hello Great Britain following the outcry over her comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health earlier this year – could be the key to talkTV’s success. While he’s still a controversial figure who seems to thrive on social media feuds with well-known figures (including Markle), his star power also seems to feed into talkTV and News Corp, as well as more plans. broads from Fox News Media.

“Piers is the broadcaster all the channels want but are too afraid to hire,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. “Piers is a brilliant speaker, a talented journalist and said what people think and feel. He has many passionate fans across the world and we are looking forward to expanding his audience to UK, Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The sun and the New York Post. “

Observers have said that having recognizable names from the outside in addition to the familiar voices of News Corp. is part of a bet TalkTV can drill enough to make money.

“I think the fact that they were keen to launch this channel, and apparently recently decided it wasn’t for them, is instructive as to its viability,” said Tom Harrington, analyst at Enders Analysis. Hollywood journalist. “News is expensive and difficult, and as GB News shows, the public for an alternative point of view to BBC, Sky, ITV, etc. is smaller than some might think. to watch it.

But Murdoch’s company may have an advantage. “There are obvious synergies for News UK, and opportunities to promote through the printed marks, and talent on the screen could be attractive,” says Harrington. “But it will be a challenge to stand out better operations financed and established – skewing other than a particular political direction, which of course then alienates some of the audience.”

How can Murdoch team think about the performance of UK news and what it means for TalkTV? “News UK will think he can do a better job – very plausible – and be able to do a much better cross-promotion,” he said. “But since they will have to spend a lot more to have proper newsletters, information gathering, etc., it will have to get a significantly larger audience than GB News is currently getting to have any chance of viability.”

British media focused for some time on the future of news offers in the country on Friday.

“What seems to have happened is that they took a look at cultural warfare topics and how well they are doing online, took a look at the success of (News Corp) talkRadio with its video content and left, “GB News has shown that there is something of a gap in the market for, for lack of a better term, an alarm clock chain, and Piers Morgan is suddenly available, and if we put the two together, let’s spend a little money, we might actually have something that attracts viewers’ “suggested Jim Waterson, The Guardianmedia editor, speaking on BBC flagship Today news show on Radio 4. “And News UK, unlike GB News has shown he knows how to run things and how to get things done, how to broadcast things and look good.”

Waterson pointed out that barring a major crisis, dedicated UK news channels – even heavyweights such as BBC News and Sky News – traditionally did not have a large audience, which means talkTV should find a unique angle.

“What TalkTV could do is just say,” Piers Morgan every night, every night of the week, say something provocative and entertaining in a skillful manner. “The strangest thing about all of this is that the fastest way to get a TV show, book deal, or magazine deal right now is to say you’re banned by mainstream media,” Waterson said. “It’s amazing how profitable the cancellation culture can be.”