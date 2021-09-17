Fall is the season for outdoor festivals in The Villages | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

With summer turning into autumn in the coming weeks, another season is not too far away: the season of festivals in city squares. We look forward to seeing the community and having fun, creating lasting memories with friends and family, said Chalsi Cox, Head of Special Events for The Villages Entertainment. The Villages Heritage Festival will take place over two days; one highlighting European countries from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 1 in Spanish Springs and the other highlighting countries in Asia, Africa, North America and South America from 4 to 9 p.m. on October 8 at Lake Sumter Landing.

Participants can participate in the Passport Challenge, where they collect a passport from the information tent and look for a particular logo on four vendor tents. Once these four vendors have stamped their passports, they can return to the information tent to receive a commemorative pin.

This challenge was presented at the Heritage Festival a few years ago.

People were having fun with it, Cox said. They were running around trying to find the logos.

The Prime Time Twirlers show team will represent Scotland at the October 1 edition of the Heritage Festival, dancing to several Scottish tunes. Tom Dalton will make his return as a guest bagpiper.

The crowd really appreciates him, said team captain Elin Jones.

The 20-member team, whose members turn more than sticks in their shows, are also planning to make an appearance at the Tree Lighting Festival in Brownwood Paddock Square.

It’s so much fun to entertain village residents and their guests, said Jones, of the Village of Mallory Square. The crowd is never bored. Everyone (in the team) is having a great time and working really hard.

The Silver Rockettes, a resident precision dance team, will perform at the October 8 edition of the Heritage Festival. The team will perform routines to predominantly patriotic music, which will include dancing to combat songs from branches of the US military.

It’s an audience favorite, said the group’s creative director Georgette Getz.

The 22-member group, which attended the first Heritage Festival held in 2019, have not performed since the 2020 Strawberry Festival. Now that things are moving slowly, the group is also expected to perform at two of the Tree Lighting Festivals. .

The ladies get validation from the crowd, said Getz, of the village of Tamarind Grove. It’s all the hard work you do. They can put on the costumes and all that. People tell you how much they appreciate what you have done.

Just in time for the ghoulish holidays, Hometown Halloween will materialize from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 30 at Brownwood. It will include a trunk and treats section, a haunted house, hay rides and carnival games for children. Also expect to find market vendors, resident performers, and traveling entertainment.

On November 6 and 7, American Craft Endeavors will return to Spanish Springs Town Square for its 24th annual arts and crafts festival.

Everyone loves the arts and crafts festival, Cox said. It’s very popular and it’s very big. They bring in many craft vendors.

To help ring in the Christmas season, Tree Lighting Festivals will begin on November 27 at Lake Sumter Landing, then move to Spanish Springs on November 30 and Brownwood on December 3.

Residents can start purchasing unwrapped toys to donate to one of three organizations at each event: the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Childrens Advocacy Center, and the Ronald McDonald House in North Central Florida.

In between, on the third Saturday of the month, the sidewalk around Spanish Springs Town Square is filled with plenty of classic cars. A different car club is highlighted each month and people can vote for their top four cars.

The Villages Entertainment begins planning festivals right after the festival in previous years has ended. As the Heritage Festival did not take place last year, it gave the entertainment department more time to work on the new decor.

We’re trying to be a year away, especially during the holidays, Cox said. Entertainment is taken up very quickly. We want to make sure we have the entertainment that we want to bring to The Villages.

Editor-in-chief Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or [email protected]