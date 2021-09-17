Bladen Co. native Beck Black releases new Hollywood Blvd full-length rock record





BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) – Beck Black, originally from Bladen County, has released his first full album of original songs. The multi-talented singer, songwriter and musician has nine new songs on the album Hollywood Boulevard, which is available today on most major digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Deezer. I lived high above the Hollywood Hills, and I could see all the frenetic energy on Hollywood Boulevard, and I decided to write a song that became the title track of the album, Black said from his home outside of Elizabethtown. The album starts with helicopters, and it’s an adventure until the song Circus life. The last word of the whole album is Stand up for the applause, it’s at the end. It’s a complete rock and roll trip. Recently returning from gigs in the Los Angeles area, the UNCW graduate is busy doing a lot of self-promotion for the new record. A video to be released soon supporting the album, for the song Puppet show, was filmed in North Carolina with a local film crew. The video of the song Do not talk to me is already available on the Blacks YouTube channel, while a video of the group in the studio Circus life is on Vimeo. When it comes to assessing the success of Hollywood Boulevard, Black says that won’t necessarily be indicated by the number of downloads and digital streams, or on the air. It’s the numbers, the superfluous influence of social media is sort of the metric of success for many artists, she said. This is the number of followers you have on social networks. In terms of industry standards, I’m far from breaking point because I only have, say, Instagram on my BeckBlackMusic account, I have 2,300 followers. In the industry, the standards are 100,000 subscribers, for example, for labels, mass distribution to distribute these albums, for reservation agents to book you to tour across Europe, which is a dream for me. In addition to writing and producing the tracks for the new album, Black plays several instruments on the songs, including piano, synthesizer, and bass guitar. Guitarist Mo Matatquin and drummer Adam Alt complete the Beck Black Band. They hope to build on the exposure the group received last year, when former Beatle Ringo Starr drummed on the Blacks song. Whos Gonna Save Rock and Roll. Ringo, really, the best way to put it is that it gave me some credibility on the street, Black says of Ringos’ appearance on the song and in the music video. It was like Hey, this Beck Black artist, she worked all these years, trying to get in the industry. She is a freelance artist who worked at WECT as a sound engineer and really tries to be successful. Black says she doesn’t have any upcoming shows on the schedule, but hopes that will change as Hollywood Boulevard gains traction. She plans to release an EP of country songs in 2022. You can check out Beck Blacks music videos and social media sites by clicking here to go to his website, BeckBlack.com. Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

